Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128120521, 9780128120538

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 98

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Geoffrey Michael Gadd Sima Sariaslani
eBook ISBN: 9780128120538
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128120521
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th February 2017
Page Count: 126
Table of Contents

Chapter One. Antivirulence Properties of Probiotics in Combating Microbial Pathogenesis

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Mechanisms of Bacterial Pathogenicity
  • 3. Mechanism of Action of Probiotics—Indirect Effect on Host
  • 4. Direct Effects or Antivirulence Attributes of Probiotics on Pathogens
  • 5. Conclusion

Chapter Two. Iron and Fungal Physiology: A Review of Biotechnological Opportunities

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Fungal Metabolic Activities Regarding Iron
  • 3. Iron and Biotechnology
  • 4. Case Study: Fungi to the Rescue of Archaeological Iron
  • 5. Conclusions

Chapter Three. Contamination Control for Scientific Drilling Operations

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Drilling Techniques
  • 3. Contamination Tracers
  • 4. Concluding Remarks

Chapter Four. Microbial Phosphite Oxidation and Its Potential Role in the Global Phosphorus and Carbon Cycles

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Phosphite Geochemistry From the Archean to the Anthropocene
  • 3. Phosphite Oxidation in Biology
  • 4. The Potential Role of Microbial Phosphite Oxidation in Global Phosphorus Cycling and Primary Production
  • 5. Concluding Remarks

Description

Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology, containing comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas, including protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes, the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays, and the role of polyamines in bacterial growth and biofilm formation. Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including Archaea and sick building syndrome.

Readership

All those who deal with today's microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena

Details

No. of pages:
126
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128120538
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128120521

About the Serial Editors

Geoffrey Michael Gadd Serial Editor

Dr. Geoffrey Gadd works at the University of Dundee.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Dundee, Scotland

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

