Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 98
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One. Antivirulence Properties of Probiotics in Combating Microbial Pathogenesis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Mechanisms of Bacterial Pathogenicity
- 3. Mechanism of Action of Probiotics—Indirect Effect on Host
- 4. Direct Effects or Antivirulence Attributes of Probiotics on Pathogens
- 5. Conclusion
Chapter Two. Iron and Fungal Physiology: A Review of Biotechnological Opportunities
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fungal Metabolic Activities Regarding Iron
- 3. Iron and Biotechnology
- 4. Case Study: Fungi to the Rescue of Archaeological Iron
- 5. Conclusions
Chapter Three. Contamination Control for Scientific Drilling Operations
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Drilling Techniques
- 3. Contamination Tracers
- 4. Concluding Remarks
Chapter Four. Microbial Phosphite Oxidation and Its Potential Role in the Global Phosphorus and Carbon Cycles
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Phosphite Geochemistry From the Archean to the Anthropocene
- 3. Phosphite Oxidation in Biology
- 4. The Potential Role of Microbial Phosphite Oxidation in Global Phosphorus Cycling and Primary Production
- 5. Concluding Remarks
Description
Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology, containing comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas, including protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes, the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays, and the role of polyamines in bacterial growth and biofilm formation. Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including Archaea and sick building syndrome.
Readership
All those who deal with today's microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena
About the Serial Editors
Geoffrey Michael Gadd Serial Editor
Dr. Geoffrey Gadd works at the University of Dundee.
Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
