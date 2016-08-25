Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128048177, 9780128052334

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 96

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Geoffrey Michael Gadd Sima Sariaslani
eBook ISBN: 9780128052334
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128048177
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th August 2016
Page Count: 124
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
152.68
129.78
98.00
83.30
142.00
120.70
102.00
86.70
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
86.00
73.10
142.00
120.70
102.00
86.70
199.04
169.18
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Staphylococcus aureus Aggregation and Coagulation Mechanisms, and Their Function in Host-Pathogen Interactions
Heidi A. Crosby, Jakub Kwiecinski and Alexander R. Horswill
2. In Sickness and In Health: The Relationships Between Bacteria and Bile in the Human Gut
Amanda J. Hay and Jun Zhu
3. The Role of the Gut Microbiome on Chronic Kidney Disease
Benedita Sampaio-Maia, Liliana Simões-Silva, Manuel Pestana, Ricardo Araujo and Isabel João Soares-Silva

Description

The Advances in Applied Microbiology series, first published in 1959, continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology. The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology and includes recent research on the role staphylococcus aureus aggregation and coagulation mechanisms, along with analysis of microbial communities in the deep biosphere.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field of applied microbiology
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
  • Includes new information on staphylococcus aureus aggregation and coagulation mechanisms, along with analysis of microbial communities in the deep biosphere

Readership

All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena.

Details

No. of pages:
124
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128052334
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128048177

Reviews

Praise for the Series:
"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." --ASM News

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Geoffrey Michael Gadd Serial Editor

Dr. Geoffrey Gadd works at the University of Dundee.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Dundee, Scotland

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.