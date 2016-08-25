Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 96
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Staphylococcus aureus Aggregation and Coagulation Mechanisms, and Their Function in Host-Pathogen Interactions
Heidi A. Crosby, Jakub Kwiecinski and Alexander R. Horswill
2. In Sickness and In Health: The Relationships Between Bacteria and Bile in the Human Gut
Amanda J. Hay and Jun Zhu
3. The Role of the Gut Microbiome on Chronic Kidney Disease
Benedita Sampaio-Maia, Liliana Simões-Silva, Manuel Pestana, Ricardo Araujo and Isabel João Soares-Silva
Description
The Advances in Applied Microbiology series, first published in 1959, continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology. The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology and includes recent research on the role staphylococcus aureus aggregation and coagulation mechanisms, along with analysis of microbial communities in the deep biosphere.
