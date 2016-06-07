Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 95
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter One. Plant–Microbiota Interactions as a Driver of the Mineral Turnover in the Rhizosphere
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Methodological Approaches to Study Plant–Microbiota Interactions and Their Contribution to Plant Mineral Uptake
- 3. Defining the Microbiota Thriving at the Root–Soil Interface
- 4. Plant–Microbiota Interactions Interfere with the Mineral Turnover at the Root–Soil Interface
- 5. From the Laboratory to the Field
- Chapter Two. Familiar Stranger: Ecological Genomics of the Model Saprotroph and Industrial Enzyme Producer Trichoderma reesei Breaks the Stereotypes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. History of Trichoderma reesei: The Straight Way to the Model
- 3. Evolution and Biogeography and Ecology of Trichoderma reesei
- 4. Reproductive Biology of Trichoderma reesei
- 5. Mycoparasitism of Trichoderma reesei
- 6. The Trichoderma reesei Genome
- 7. Trichoderma reesei Nutrition
- 8. Regulation of the Plant Cell Wall Degradation Machinery in Trichoderma reesei
- 9. Epigenetic Aspects of Cellulase and Hemicellulose Regulation
- 10. Cellulase Signaling
- 11. The Trichoderma reesei Secretory Pathway
- 12. Secondary Metabolites
- 13. Applications of Trichoderma reesei
- 14. Conclusion
- Chapter Three. Analysis of Low-Biomass Microbial Communities in the Deep Biosphere
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Obtaining High-Quality Samples and Tracing Contaminants
- 3. Detecting Deep Microbial Cells in Geological Samples
- 4. Molecular Ecological Analyses of Microbial Communities
- 5. Metabolic Activity Measurements Using Chemical Profiles and Radioisotope/Stable Isotope Tracers
- Chapter Four. The Impact of Oxygen on Bacterial Enteric Pathogens
- 1. Enteric Pathogens Exposed to Varying Oxygen Levels
- 2. Enteric Pathogens Responding to Varying Oxygen Levels
- 3. Conclusion
- Index
- Contents of Previous Volumes
- Volume 40
- Volume 41
- Volume 42
- Volume 43
- Volume 44
- Volume 45
- Volume 46
- Volume 47
- Volume 48
- Volume 49
- Volume 50
- Volume 51
- Volume 52
- Volume 53
- Volume 54
- Volume 55
- Volume 56
- Volume 57
- Volume 58
- Volume 59
- Volume 60
- Volume 61
- Volume 62
- Volume 63
- Volume 64
- Volume 65
- Volume 66
- Volume 67
- Volume 68
- Volume 69
- Volume 70
- Volume 71
- Volume 72
- Volume 73
- Volume 74
- Volume 75
- Volume 76
- Volume 77
- Volume 78
- Volume 79
- Volume 80
- Volume 81
- Volume 82
- Volume 83
- Volume 84
- Volume 85
- Volume 86
- Volume 87
- Volume 88
- Volume 89
- Volume 90
- Volume 91
- Volume 92
- Volume 93
- Volume 94
Description
The Advances in Applied Microbiology series, first published in 1959, continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology. The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology, and includes recent research on the roles of fungal communities in soil nutrient recycling, the microbial nitrogen cycle in soil, and the inter-kingdom associations between soil bacteria, fungi, and mycorrhizal fungi.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field of applied microbiology
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
- Includes new information on the role of fungal communities in soil nutrient recycling, the microbial nitrogen cycle in soil, and the inter-kingdom associations between soil bacteria, fungi, and mycorrhizal fungi
Readership
All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 7th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128048023
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128052181
Awards
Praise for the Series: "No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." - ASM NEWS
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Geoffrey Michael Gadd Serial Editor
Dr. Geoffrey Gadd works at the University of Dundee.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, Dundee, Scotland
Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
Affiliations and Expertise
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA