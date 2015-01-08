Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128022757, 9780128024737

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 90

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Geoffrey Michael Gadd Sima Sariaslani
eBook ISBN: 9780128024737
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128022757
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th January 2015
Page Count: 228
Table of Contents

  • Chapter One. Sugar Catabolism in Aspergillus and Other Fungi Related to the Utilization of Plant Biomass
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Composition of Plant Biomass
    • 3. Fungal Growth on Plant Biomass
    • 4. Aspergillus as a Plant Biomass Degrader
    • 5. Fungal Sugar Catabolism
    • 6. Conclusions
  • Chapter Two. The Evolution of Fungicide Resistance
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Fungicide Resistance: The Evolutionary Context
    • 3. Fungicide Use on Cereals in Europe
    • 4. Mechanisms of Resistance to Single-Site Inhibitors
    • 5. Case Histories
    • 6. Predictability of Resistance Evolution
    • 7. Estimating Resistance Risk
    • 8. Implications for Resistance Management
    • 9. Conclusions
  • Chapter Three. Genetic Control of Asexual Development in Aspergillus fumigatus
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Central Regulatory Pathway of Conidiation
    • 3. The Roles of the Velvet Regulators in Conidiation
    • 4. FluG and FLBs Govern Upstream Activation of Conidiation
    • 5. Heterotrimeric G-protein Signaling Indirectly Controls Conidiation
    • 6. Light and Conidiation
    • 7. Conclusions and Prospects
  • Chapter Four. Escherichia coli ST131: The Quintessential Example of an International Multiresistant High-Risk Clone
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Extraintestinal Pathogenic E. coli
    • 3. Expanded-Spectrum β-Lactamases
    • 4. OXA-48-like β-Lactamases
    • 5. International Multiresistant High-Risk Clones
    • 6. Escherichia coli ST131
    • 7. Rapid Methods for the Detection of E. coli ST131
    • 8. Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry
    • 9. Summary
  • Chapter Five. Colonization Factors of Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Pilus and Pilus-Related Colonization Factors
    • 3. Nonpilus Adhesins
    • 4. Regulation of Pilus Expression
    • 5. Conclusions
  • Index
  • Contents of Previous Volumes
    • Volume 40
    • Volume 41
    • Volume 42
    • Volume 43
    • Volume 44
    • Volume 45
    • Volume 46
    • Volume 47
    • Volume 48
    • Volume 49
    • Volume 50
    • Volume 51
    • Volume 52
    • Volume 53
    • Volume 54
    • Volume 55
    • Volume 56
    • Volume 57
    • Volume 58
    • Volume 59
    • Volume 60
    • Volume 61
    • Volume 62
    • Volume 63
    • Volume 64
    • Volume 65
    • Volume 66
    • Volume 67
    • Volume 68
    • Volume 69
    • Volume 70
    • Volume 71
    • Volume 72
    • Volume 73
    • Volume 74
    • Volume 75
    • Volume 76
    • Volume 77
    • Volume 78
    • Volume 79
    • Volume 80
    • Volume 81
    • Volume 82
    • Volume 83
    • Volume 84
    • Volume 85
    • Volume 86
    • Volume 87
    • Volume 88
    • Volume 89

Description

A compilation of up to date reviews of topics in biotechnology and medical field.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena

Details

No. of pages:
228
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128024737
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128022757

About the Serial Editors

Geoffrey Michael Gadd Serial Editor

Dr. Geoffrey Gadd works at the University of Dundee.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Dundee, Scotland

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

