Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 91
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Geoffrey Michael Gadd Sima Sariaslani
eBook ISBN: 9780128025161
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128022504
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th April 2015
Page Count: 290
Table of Contents
- Chapter One. Microbiota Regulation of the Mammalian Gut–Brain Axis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Pathways of Microbiota–Gut–Brain Communication
- 3. Microbiota Regulation
- 4. Disorders of the Microbiota–Gut–Brain Axis
- 5. Implications and Future Perspectives
- Chapter Two. Aromatic Metabolism of Filamentous Fungi in Relation to the Presence of Aromatic Compounds in Plant Biomass
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Plant Biomass Degrading Fungi
- 3. Aromatic Compounds in Plant Biomass
- 4. Sensitivity of Fungi to Aromatic Compounds
- 5. Enzymatic Release of Aromatics Compounds from Plant Biomass by Fungi
- 6. Conversion of Lignin Model Compounds
- 7. Aromatic Metabolism in Fungi
- 8. Applications of Plant-Based Aromatic Compounds
- 9. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Three. Candida Survival Strategies
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Role of Yeast-to-Hyphae Transition and Other Phenotypic Changes for C. albicans Survival
- 3. How to Deal with Stress—Lessons from C. albicans
- 4. Genetic Flexibility—Adaptation on Genomic, Transcriptional, and Translational Level
- 5. Metabolic Adaptation—Nutrient and Micronutrient Acquisition in the Human Host
- 6. From Attachment to Disease: Adhesion, Invasion, and Damage
- 7. Interaction with the Immune System—Evading Elimination
- 8. Living within a Community
- 9. Conclusion
- Chapter Four. Tailoring Specialized Metabolite Production in Streptomyces
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Interplay of Primary and Secondary Metabolism in Streptomycetes
- 3. Streptomycetes as Specialized Metabolite Producers
- 4. Evolution of Primary and Specialized Metabolism
- 5. The PEP-PYR-OAA Node as Target for Metabolic Engineering
- 6. Concluding Remarks
- Index
- Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
A compilation of up to date reviews of topics in biotechnology and the medical field.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena
About the Serial Editors
Geoffrey Michael Gadd Serial Editor
Dr. Geoffrey Gadd works at the University of Dundee.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, Dundee, Scotland
Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
Affiliations and Expertise
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA
