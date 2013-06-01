Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128002629, 9780128002988

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 86

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Geoffrey Gadd Sima Sariaslani
eBook ISBN: 9780128002988
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128002629
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2013
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

Contributors

Chapter One. Pseudomonas aeruginosa Biofilms: Mechanisms of Immune Evasion

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Biofilm Research Today

3 The Polymorphonuclear Leukocytes

4 The Interplay: Biofilm Versus PMNs

5 Biofilm Infections in Context

6 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Two. Insights into the Biology of Borrelia burgdorferi Gained Through the Application of Molecular Genetics

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Global Gene Regulation

3 Motility and Chemotaxis

4 Cellular Processes: Nutrient Acquisition, Biosynthesis, Metabolism, Cell Division, and Secretion

5 Immune Evasion

6 Colonization and Dissemination in the Vector or Reservoir

7 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Three. Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia coli

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Diseases Caused by STEC

3 Locus of Enterocyte Effacement and Other Virulence Genes

4 Combatting Acidic Conditions

5 Iron Acquisition

6 Antimicrobial Drug Resistance

7 Ecology

8 Epidemiology

9 Prevention of STEC Colonization and Shedding in Cattle

10 Prevention of STEC Contamination of Meat and Dairy Products

11 Prevention of STEC Contamination of Produce

12 Detection, Isolation, and Identification of STEC

13 Comparative Genomics of O157:H7 and Non-O157 STEC

14 Stress Responses

15 Cell-to-Cell Communication Systems in E. coli

16 Conclusions

References

Chapter Four. Modern Taxonomy of Biotechnologically Important Aspergillus and Penicillium Species

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 One Fungus, One Name

3 Classification and Phylogenetic Relationships in Trichocomaceae, Aspergillaceae, and Thermoascaceae

4 Taxonomy of Penicillium Species and Phenotypically Similar Genera

5 Taxonomy of Aspergillus Species

6 Character Analysis

7 Modern Taxonomy and Genome Sequencing

8 Identification of Penicillium and Aspergillus Strains

9 Mating-Type Genes

10 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Five. Upstream Regulation of Mycotoxin Biosynthesis

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Pathway-Specific Regulators

3 Heterotrimeric G Protein Signaling Governing Mycotoxin Biosynthesis

4 The Role of Transcription Factors Responding to Environmental Cues in Mycotoxin Biosynthesis

5 Bridging Morphological and Chemical Development in Fungi

6 Chromatin Modification and Toxigenesis

7 Conclusions and Prospects

Acknowledgments

References

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology.

The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.

Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including Archaea and sick building syndrome. Impact factor for 2012: 4.974.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology and biochemistry

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128002988
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128002629

Praise for the series:
"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." --ASM News
"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." --Biopharm

About the Serial Editors

Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.