Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 86
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Chapter One. Pseudomonas aeruginosa Biofilms: Mechanisms of Immune Evasion
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Biofilm Research Today
3 The Polymorphonuclear Leukocytes
4 The Interplay: Biofilm Versus PMNs
5 Biofilm Infections in Context
6 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Two. Insights into the Biology of Borrelia burgdorferi Gained Through the Application of Molecular Genetics
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Global Gene Regulation
3 Motility and Chemotaxis
4 Cellular Processes: Nutrient Acquisition, Biosynthesis, Metabolism, Cell Division, and Secretion
5 Immune Evasion
6 Colonization and Dissemination in the Vector or Reservoir
7 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Three. Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia coli
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Diseases Caused by STEC
3 Locus of Enterocyte Effacement and Other Virulence Genes
4 Combatting Acidic Conditions
5 Iron Acquisition
6 Antimicrobial Drug Resistance
7 Ecology
8 Epidemiology
9 Prevention of STEC Colonization and Shedding in Cattle
10 Prevention of STEC Contamination of Meat and Dairy Products
11 Prevention of STEC Contamination of Produce
12 Detection, Isolation, and Identification of STEC
13 Comparative Genomics of O157:H7 and Non-O157 STEC
14 Stress Responses
15 Cell-to-Cell Communication Systems in E. coli
16 Conclusions
References
Chapter Four. Modern Taxonomy of Biotechnologically Important Aspergillus and Penicillium Species
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 One Fungus, One Name
3 Classification and Phylogenetic Relationships in Trichocomaceae, Aspergillaceae, and Thermoascaceae
4 Taxonomy of Penicillium Species and Phenotypically Similar Genera
5 Taxonomy of Aspergillus Species
6 Character Analysis
7 Modern Taxonomy and Genome Sequencing
8 Identification of Penicillium and Aspergillus Strains
9 Mating-Type Genes
10 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Five. Upstream Regulation of Mycotoxin Biosynthesis
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Pathway-Specific Regulators
3 Heterotrimeric G Protein Signaling Governing Mycotoxin Biosynthesis
4 The Role of Transcription Factors Responding to Environmental Cues in Mycotoxin Biosynthesis
5 Bridging Morphological and Chemical Development in Fungi
6 Chromatin Modification and Toxigenesis
7 Conclusions and Prospects
Acknowledgments
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Details
312
- 312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
1st June 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128002988
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002629
