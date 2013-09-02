Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128002612, 9780128002971

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 87

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Geoffrey Gadd Sima Sariaslani
eBook ISBN: 9780128002971
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128002612
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd September 2013
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents

  • Contributors
    Chapter One: The Tools for Virulence of Cryptococcus neoformans
    • 1 Introduction to Cryptococcus neoformans and Cryptococcosis
    • 2 What Tools Allow C. neoformans to Become a Pathogen?
    • 3 How Does C. neoformans Survive Within a Host?
    • 4 Why is C. neoformans Successful as a Pathogen?
    • 5 Future Directions
  • Chapter Two: Community Interactions of Oral Streptococci
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 The Oral Streptococci
    • 3 Co-occurrence and Colocalization of Streptococci with Other Oral Microorganisms
    • 4 Community Integration Factors
    • 5 Conclusions and Future Directions
  • Chapter Three: Bioprospecting in the Genomic Age
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 The Use of Metagenomic Data in Bioprospecting
    • 3 Gene-Based Data-Driven Bioprospecting
    • 4 Role of Enzyme Engineering in Bioprospecting
    • 5 Conclusion
    • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter Four: Environmental and Animal-Associated Enterococci
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Host-Associated Enterococci
    • 3 Enterococci in Extra-Enteric Habitats
    • 4 Factors Influencing the Ecology of Enterococci in Extra-Enteric Habitats
  • Chapter Five: An Introduction to Nitric Oxide Sensing and Response in Bacteria
    • 1 Biochemistry of Nitric Oxide and Reactions with Bacterial Enzymes
    • 2 Environmental and Host Sources of Nitric Oxide
    • 3 Transcriptional Responses to Nitric Oxide
    • 4 Bacterial Nitric Oxide Tolerance Systems
    • 5 Enzymatic Targets of NO
    • 6 Summary
  • Index
    Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology.

The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.

Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including Archaea and sick building syndrome. Impact factor for 2012: 4.974.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology and biochemistry

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128002971
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128002612

Reviews

Praise for the series:
"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." --ASM News
"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." --Biopharm

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

