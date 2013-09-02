Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 87
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors
Chapter One: The Tools for Virulence of Cryptococcus neoformans
- 1 Introduction to Cryptococcus neoformans and Cryptococcosis
- 2 What Tools Allow C. neoformans to Become a Pathogen?
- 3 How Does C. neoformans Survive Within a Host?
- 4 Why is C. neoformans Successful as a Pathogen?
- 5 Future Directions
- Chapter Two: Community Interactions of Oral Streptococci
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Oral Streptococci
- 3 Co-occurrence and Colocalization of Streptococci with Other Oral Microorganisms
- 4 Community Integration Factors
- 5 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Chapter Three: Bioprospecting in the Genomic Age
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Use of Metagenomic Data in Bioprospecting
- 3 Gene-Based Data-Driven Bioprospecting
- 4 Role of Enzyme Engineering in Bioprospecting
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Environmental and Animal-Associated Enterococci
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Host-Associated Enterococci
- 3 Enterococci in Extra-Enteric Habitats
- 4 Factors Influencing the Ecology of Enterococci in Extra-Enteric Habitats
- Chapter Five: An Introduction to Nitric Oxide Sensing and Response in Bacteria
- 1 Biochemistry of Nitric Oxide and Reactions with Bacterial Enzymes
- 2 Environmental and Host Sources of Nitric Oxide
- 3 Transcriptional Responses to Nitric Oxide
- 4 Bacterial Nitric Oxide Tolerance Systems
- 5 Enzymatic Targets of NO
- 6 Summary
- Index
Description
Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology.
The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.
Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including Archaea and sick building syndrome. Impact factor for 2012: 4.974.
- 256
- English
- © Academic Press 2014
- 2nd September 2013
- Academic Press
- 9780128002971
- 9780128002612
About the Serial Editors
Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA