Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 88
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter One: The Genetic Basis of the Symbiosis Between Photorhabdus and Its Invertebrate Hosts
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Photorhabdus Life Cycle
- 3 Genomics
- 4 Phenotypic Variation and Primary-Specific Factors
- 5 Pathogenicity: Photorhabdus and the Insect
- 6 Mutualism: Photorhabdus and the Nematode
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter Two: Regulation of Plant Biomass Utilization in Aspergillus
- Abstract
- 1 The Aspergilli and Their Potential for Plant Biomass Utilization
- 2 Composition of Plant Biomass
- 3 Transcriptional Regulators of Plant Biomass Degradation in Aspergillus
- 4 The Amylolytic Regulators AmyR and MalR
- 5 The Hemicellulolytic Regulator XlnR
- 6 The Cellulolytic Regulator ClbR
- 7 The Arabinanolytic Regulator AraR
- 8 The Inulinolytic Regulator InuR
- 9 The Galactose-Related Regulators GalR and GalX
- 10 The Pectinolytic Regulator RhaR
- 11 Mannanolytic Regulator ManR
- 12 Carbon Catabolite Repressor CreA
- 13 Other Fungal Biomass Utilization Regulators
- 14 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Threonine Aldolases
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Threonine Aldolases Utilized for Chemical Synthesis
- 3 Summary of Reactants and Products for Threonine Aldolases
- 4 Structural Studies of Threonine Aldolases
- 5 Protein Engineering Studies of Threonine Aldolases
- 6 Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Chapter Four: Carbohydrate-Binding Modules of Fungal Cellulases
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Cellulolytic Enzymes
- 3 Enzymatic Biomass Hydrolysis
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter Five: Benzoyl-CoA, a Universal Biomarker for Anaerobic Degradation of Aromatic Compounds
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Biochemistry of the Benzoyl-CoA Pathway
- 3 Using the Benzoyl-CoA Pathway as a Metabolic Biomarker for Anaerobic Aromatic Biodegradation
- 4 Applicability of Using the Benzoyl-CoA Pathway Biomarkers in the Environment
- 5 The Role of Benzoyl-CoA in the Anaerobic Carbon Cycle
- 6 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Index
- Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology.
The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.
Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including Archaea and sick building syndrome. Impact factor for 2012: 4.974.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology and biochemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 25th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128002964
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002605
Reviews
Praise for the Series:
"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." --ASM News
"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." --Biopharm
About the Serial Editors
Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
Affiliations and Expertise
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA