Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 89
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter One: Morphogenesis of Streptomyces in Submerged Cultures
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Morphogenesis in Submerged Cultures
- 3 Molecular Control of Liquid-Culture Morphogenesis
- 4 The SsgA-Like Proteins
- 5 Environmental and Reactor Conditions
- 6 Morphology and Antibiotic Production
- 7 Outlook: The Correlation Between Morphology and Production
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Interactions Between Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi and Organic Material Substrates
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 AMF Hyphal Foraging Responses
- 3 Early Evidence of AMF Interactions with Organic Matter
- 4 Response by AMF to Organic Materials
- 5 AMF Influence on Organic Material Decomposition
- 6 Interactions with Soil Microorganisms in Organic Substrates
- 7 Interactions with Soil Fauna
- 8 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Transcription Regulation in the Third Domain
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Sugar Utilization
- 3 Sulfur Metabolism
- 4 Electron Carriers
- 5 Methanogenesis
- 6 Nitrogen Metabolism
- 7 Amino Acids
- 8 Cell Structures
- 9 Heat Shock
- 10 Metals
- 11 Oxidative Stress Responses
- 12 Viral
- 13 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Four: Bacteria–Phage Interactions in Natural Environments
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Setting the Stage: Bacteria and Phage Distribution in Nature
- 3 Interactions Among Bacteria and Phage
- 4 Impact of Phages on Bacterial Populations and Communities
- 5 Bacteria and Phage Dynamics in Nature
- 6 Cascading Effects of Bacteria and Phage Interactions
- 7 Future Directions
- 8 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: The Interactions of Bacteria with Fungi in Soil: Emerging Concepts
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction and the Importance of Microhabitats in the Living Soil
- 2 Bacterial–Fungal Interactions in Soil
- 3 Selected Mechanisms Involved in Bacterial Fitness in Fungal-Affected Microhabitats
- 4 Genomics of the Interactome of B. terrae BS001 and Lyophyllum sp. Strain Karsten
- 5 Mutational Analysis to Understand Bacterial–Fungal Interactions in Soil
- 6 Horizontal Gene Transfer and Adaptability of Bacteria in the Mycosphere
- 7 Conclusions and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Production of Specialized Metabolites by Streptomyces coelicolor A3(2)
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Morphology and Life Cycle
- 3 Genome Architecture
- 4 Specialized Metabolites of S. coelicolor
- 5 Regulation of Specialized Metabolism
- 6 Modulation of Antibiotic Titers
- 7 Exploiting S. coelicolor as a Generic Host for Antibiotic Production
- 8 Future Perspectives and Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: Synthetic Polyester-Hydrolyzing Enzymes From Thermophilic Actinomycetes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Identification of Synthetic Polyester Hydrolases From Thermophilic Actinomycetes
- 3 Preparation of Actinomycete Polyester Hydrolases
- 4 Catalytic Properties of Actinomycete Polyester Hydrolases
- 5 Structural Properties of Actinomycete Polyester Hydrolases
- 6 Genetic Engineering of Actinomycete Polyester Hydrolases
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Index
- Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology.
The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.
Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including Archaea and sick building syndrome. Impact factor for 2012: 4.974.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology and biochemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 14th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128002957
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002599
Reviews
Praise for the Series:
"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." --ASM News
"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." --Biopharm
About the Serial Editors
Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
Affiliations and Expertise
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA