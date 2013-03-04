Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124076792, 9780124078055

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 82

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Geoffrey Gadd Sima Sariaslani
eBook ISBN: 9780124078055
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124076792
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th March 2013
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

Contributors

Chapter One. Insights into Lignin Degradation and its Potential Industrial Applications

1 Lignocellulosic Biomass

2 Chemical Structure of Lignin

3 Lignin-degrading Microorganisms

4 Biotechnological Applications of Ligninolytic Enzymes

5 Conclusion

References

Chapter Two. Bacterial Volatiles and Diagnosis of Respiratory Infections

1 Introduction

2 Identification of Volatiles and VOCs

3 Bacterial Volatiles

4 Volatiles from Major Bacterial Respiratory Pathogens

5 Development of Breath Testing

6 Diagnosis of Respiratory Infection by Analysis of Volatiles

7 Standardization

8 The Future of Diagnosis by Breath Testing

References

Chapter Three. Polymicrobial Multi-functional Approach for Enhancement of Crop Productivity

1 Introduction

2 Nitrogen-fixing Rhizobacteria

3 Plant Growth-Promoting Microorganisms

4 Mycorrhizae

5 Microbial Inoculants

6 Conclusions

References

Chapter Four. Recombinant Production of Spider Silk Proteins

1 Introduction

2 Spiders and Spider Silk

3 Recombinant Production of Spider Silk Proteins

4 Conclusion and Outlook

References

Chapter Five. Mechanisms of Immune Evasion in Leishmaniasis

1 Immunity to Leishmania

2 Mechanisms of Immune Evasion

References

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology.

The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.

Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including Archaea and sick building syndrome. Impact factor for 2011: 5.233.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology and biochemistry

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124078055
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124076792

About the Serial Editors

Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

