Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124076723, 9780124077997

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 85

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Geoffrey Gadd Sima Sariaslani
eBook ISBN: 9780124077997
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124076723
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd August 2013
Page Count: 176
Table of Contents

Contributors

Chapter One. Yeast Petites and Small Colony Variants: For Everything There Is a Season

1 Introduction

2 Population Dynamics and Diversity

3 The Petite and Its Physiology

4 The Small Colony Variant

5 Comparative Summary of Petites and SCVs

6 Conclusions

References

Chapter Two. Fungal Spores for Dispersion in Space and Time

1 Stabilized Life

2 Fungal Survival Structures for Distribution in Space and Time

3 Formation of Spores

4 Stress Resistance of Spores

5 Compounds Protecting Cell Constituents

6 Biophysical Aspects of Cell Protection

7 Dormancy and Activation

8 Changing from the Dormant Toward the Vegetative State

9 Applied Mycology and Fungal Spores

References

Chapter Three. Regulation of Bacterial Pathogenesis by Intestinal Short-Chain Fatty Acids

1 Introduction

2 Biological Activities of SCFA

3 Virulence Regulation of Enteric Pathogens by SCFA

4 Applications of SCFA

5 Perspectives

6 Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Four. Chromera velia: The Missing Link in the Evolution of Parasitism

1 Introduction

2 The Biology and Ecology of C. velia

3 Life Cycle and Morphology

4 Photosynthesis and the Relationship of C. velia to Dinoflagellates

5 Biosynthesis and the Relationship of C. velia to Apicomplexans

6 Conclusion

References

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology.

The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.

Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including Archaea and sick building syndrome. Impact factor for 2011: 5.233.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology and biochemistry

About the Serial Editors

Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

