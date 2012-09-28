Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 81
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Chapter One Heterologous Gene Expression in Filamentous Fungi
1 Introduction
2 Transformation
3 Global Defenses Against Foreign Genes
4 Impact of Transcription Regulation on Heterologous Gene Expression
5 Engineering Introns in Heterologous Gene Expression in Filamentous Fungi
6 mRNA Stability
7 Signal Peptides
8 Optimization of Codon Usage
9 Fusion of Heterologous Proteins to Native Proteins
10 Coupling of Secretion with Polarized Growth of Filamentous Fungi
11 Engineering the Glycosylation Pathway for Heterologous Gene Expression
12 Protein Quality Control
13 Heterologous Protein Degradation by Extracellular Proteases
14 Conclusions
Chapter Two Staphylococcal Biofilms
1 Introduction
2 Targeting the Staphylococcal Biofilm
3 Conclusions
Chapter Three Climate Change and Defense against Pathogens in Plants
1 Introduction
2 Host Defense Genes, Germplasm, and Environmental Interactions
3 Host Defense Mechanisms and Environmental Interactions
4 Limiting Epidemiological Parameters
5 Strategies for Expressing Climate-Durable Resistance
6 Conclusions and Prospects
Chapter Four Advances in the In-Field Detection of Microorganisms in Ice
1 Introduction
2 The Case for In-Field Analysis
3 Core Techniques Already Adapted for In-Field Use
4 Future Potential—Technology
5 Future Potential—Techniques
6 Key Target Environments
7 Conclusions
Chapter Five Microsatellites for Microbiologists
1 Introduction
2 What are Microsatellites?
3 Why Use Microsatellites Instead of Other Genetic Markers?
4 How to Use Microsatellites
5 Drawbacks of Microsatellite Markers
6 Previous Use of Microsatellites by Microbiologists
7 Conclusions
Chapter Six Modern Advances against Plague
1 Introduction
2 Genomic Analysis of Yersinia pestis
3 Molecular Basis of Pathogenesis
4 Fighting Plague
5 Summary
Chapter Seven Salmonella Enteritidis in Shell Eggs
1 Introduction
2 Antimicrobial Features of Egg
3 Egg Contamination
4 Introduction of Salmonella into Laying Environment—Risk Factors
5 Salmonella Enteritidis in Eggs
6 Superior Fitness of Salmonella Enteritidis for Hen Tissue Colonization and Transmission to Eggs
7 Egg Safety Initiatives
8 Regulations
9 Treatments for Enhanced Egg Safety
10 Conclusion
Index
Description
Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology.
The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.
Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including Archaea and sick building syndrome. Impact factor for 2010: 3.913.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology and biochemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 28th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123982889
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123943828
Reviews
Praise for the series:
"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." --ASM News
"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." --Biopharm
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
Affiliations and Expertise
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA