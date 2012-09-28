Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123943828, 9780123982889

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 81

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Geoffrey Gadd Sima Sariaslani
eBook ISBN: 9780123982889
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123943828
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 2012
Page Count: 296
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
143.59
122.05
86.00
73.10
142.00
120.70
107.00
90.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
84.00
71.40
143.59
122.05
139.00
118.15
105.00
89.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributors

Chapter One Heterologous Gene Expression in Filamentous Fungi

1 Introduction

2 Transformation

3 Global Defenses Against Foreign Genes

4 Impact of Transcription Regulation on Heterologous Gene Expression

5 Engineering Introns in Heterologous Gene Expression in Filamentous Fungi

6 mRNA Stability

7 Signal Peptides

8 Optimization of Codon Usage

9 Fusion of Heterologous Proteins to Native Proteins

10 Coupling of Secretion with Polarized Growth of Filamentous Fungi

11 Engineering the Glycosylation Pathway for Heterologous Gene Expression

12 Protein Quality Control

13 Heterologous Protein Degradation by Extracellular Proteases

14 Conclusions

Chapter Two Staphylococcal Biofilms

1 Introduction

2 Targeting the Staphylococcal Biofilm

3 Conclusions

Chapter Three Climate Change and Defense against Pathogens in Plants

1 Introduction

2 Host Defense Genes, Germplasm, and Environmental Interactions

3 Host Defense Mechanisms and Environmental Interactions

4 Limiting Epidemiological Parameters

5 Strategies for Expressing Climate-Durable Resistance

6 Conclusions and Prospects

Chapter Four Advances in the In-Field Detection of Microorganisms in Ice

1 Introduction

2 The Case for In-Field Analysis

3 Core Techniques Already Adapted for In-Field Use

4 Future Potential—Technology

5 Future Potential—Techniques

6 Key Target Environments

7 Conclusions

Chapter Five Microsatellites for Microbiologists

1 Introduction

2 What are Microsatellites?

3 Why Use Microsatellites Instead of Other Genetic Markers?

4 How to Use Microsatellites

5 Drawbacks of Microsatellite Markers

6 Previous Use of Microsatellites by Microbiologists

7 Conclusions

Chapter Six Modern Advances against Plague

1 Introduction

2 Genomic Analysis of Yersinia pestis

3 Molecular Basis of Pathogenesis

4 Fighting Plague

5 Summary

Chapter Seven Salmonella Enteritidis in Shell Eggs

1 Introduction

2 Antimicrobial Features of Egg

3 Egg Contamination

4 Introduction of Salmonella into Laying Environment—Risk Factors

5 Salmonella Enteritidis in Eggs

6 Superior Fitness of Salmonella Enteritidis for Hen Tissue Colonization and Transmission to Eggs

7 Egg Safety Initiatives

8 Regulations

9 Treatments for Enhanced Egg Safety

10 Conclusion

Index

Description

Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology.

The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.

Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including Archaea and sick building syndrome. Impact factor for 2010: 3.913.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology and biochemistry

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123982889
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123943828

Reviews

Praise for the series:
"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." --ASM News
"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." --Biopharm

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.