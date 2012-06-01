Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 79
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Bacterial resistance to ribosome targeting antibiotics through changes in rRNA methylation
Graeme Conn and Miloje Savic
- Conversion of grass to fuels, polymers and value-added biochemicals
Maria Tuohy
- Sink drain biofilms and antimicrobial resistance
Andrew McBain
- Innate immunity against intracellular pathogens: lessons learned from Legionella pneumophila
Sunny Shin
- Barriers to horizontal gene transfer on Campylobacter jejuni
Jonathan Olson and Susan Gardner
Description
Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology.
The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.
Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including Archaea and sick building syndrome. Impact factor for 2010: 3.913.
Reviews
Praise for the series:
"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." --ASM News
"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." --Biopharm
