Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120026500, 9780080915470

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 50

1st Edition

Archaea: Ancient Microbes, Extreme Environments, and the Origin of Life

Serial Volume Editors: Paul Blum
eBook ISBN: 9780080915470
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120026500
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th October 2001
Page Count: 382
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
16900.00
14365.00
147.23
125.15
95.00
80.75
160.00
136.00
118.00
100.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Although they comprise one of the three fundamental branches of life, it was only the last decade that Archaea were formally recognized as a group alongside Eukaryotes and Bacteria. Bacteria-like in that they are single celled organisms that lack a nucleus and intracellular organelles, the Arachaea also share a large gene set typical of eukaryotes, for making and repairing DNA, RNA and protien. More surprisingly, they only inhabit environments typical of the extremes of early earth--hot springs, thermal ocean vents, saline lake, or oxygen deficient sediments. A breakpoint on the common evolutionary path, it is evident that the Archaea diverged early in the history of life, establishing thier importance in evolutionary sciences. Archaea: Ancient Microbes, Extreme Environments, and the Origin of Life tells this evolving story, furthering our understanding of the microbe commonalities, and providing for evolutionary justification in the use of archaea as mechanistic model systems.

Key Features

  • Provides a unique and current summary of common subcellular mechanisms in archaea and eukaryotes
  • Emphasizes the use of genomics to provide a biological context for understanding archaea
  • Contrasts evolutionary studies on the fossil record with those on molecular phylogeny
  • Includes extensive tables, graphs, images, drawings and other illustrations
  • Simplifies the interdisciplinary challenge necessary to understand the significance of archaea

Readership

Cell biologists, geneticists, microbiologists, molecular biolgists, bacteriologists, as well as advanced students and researchers in evolutionary studies

Details

No. of pages:
382
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080915470
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120026500

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES:
"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." --ASM NEWS

"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." --BIOPHARM

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Paul Blum Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Biological Sciences, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.