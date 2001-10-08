Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 50
1st Edition
Archaea: Ancient Microbes, Extreme Environments, and the Origin of Life
Description
Although they comprise one of the three fundamental branches of life, it was only the last decade that Archaea were formally recognized as a group alongside Eukaryotes and Bacteria. Bacteria-like in that they are single celled organisms that lack a nucleus and intracellular organelles, the Arachaea also share a large gene set typical of eukaryotes, for making and repairing DNA, RNA and protien. More surprisingly, they only inhabit environments typical of the extremes of early earth--hot springs, thermal ocean vents, saline lake, or oxygen deficient sediments. A breakpoint on the common evolutionary path, it is evident that the Archaea diverged early in the history of life, establishing thier importance in evolutionary sciences. Archaea: Ancient Microbes, Extreme Environments, and the Origin of Life tells this evolving story, furthering our understanding of the microbe commonalities, and providing for evolutionary justification in the use of archaea as mechanistic model systems.
Key Features
- Provides a unique and current summary of common subcellular mechanisms in archaea and eukaryotes
- Emphasizes the use of genomics to provide a biological context for understanding archaea
- Contrasts evolutionary studies on the fossil record with those on molecular phylogeny
- Includes extensive tables, graphs, images, drawings and other illustrations
- Simplifies the interdisciplinary challenge necessary to understand the significance of archaea
Readership
Cell biologists, geneticists, microbiologists, molecular biolgists, bacteriologists, as well as advanced students and researchers in evolutionary studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 8th October 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080915470
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120026500
Reviews
PRAISE FOR THE SERIES:
"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." --ASM NEWS
"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." --BIOPHARM
About the Serial Volume Editors
Paul Blum Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Biological Sciences, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, U.S.A.