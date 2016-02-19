Advances in Applied Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120020201, 9780080563985

Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 20

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Chia-Shun Yih
eBook ISBN: 9780080563985
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1980
Page Count: 235
Details

No. of pages:
235
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080563985

About the Serial Editors

Chia-Shun Yih Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Colege of Engineering, The University of Michigan Ann Arbor, Michigan

