Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 18
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Chia-Shun Yih
eBook ISBN: 9780080563961
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1979
Page Count: 353
Details
- No. of pages:
- 353
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080563961
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Chia-Shun Yih Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Colege of Engineering, The University of Michigan Ann Arbor, Michigan
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.