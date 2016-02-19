Advances in Applied Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123745798, 9780080575544

Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 1

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Richard von Mises Theodore von Karman
eBook ISBN: 9780080575544
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1948
Page Count: 293
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
204.00
173.40
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
293
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2048
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080575544

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Richard von Mises Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University Cambridge, Massachusetts

Theodore von Karman Serial Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.