Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 44
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- A probabilistic damage model of the dynamic fragmentation process in brittle materials (Pascal Forquin and Francois Hild);
- Peridynamic Theory of Solid Mechanics (Stewart Silling and Richard Lehoucq);
- Ductile fracture by void growth to coalescence (Amine Benzerga and J.-B. Lebond)
Description
The Advances in Applied Mechanics book series draws together recent significant advances in various topics in applied mechanics. Published since 1948, Advances in Applied Mechanics aims to provide authoritative review articles on topics in the mechanical sciences, primarily of interest to scientists and engineers working in the various branches of mechanics. This content is also relevant to the many who use the results of investigations in mechanics in various application areas, such as aerospace, chemical, civil, environmental, mechanical and nuclear engineering.
Key Features
- Covers all fields of the mechanical sciences
- Highlights classical and modern areas of mechanics that are prime for review
- Provides comprehensive coverage of applied mechanics for scientists and engineers as well as those in various application areas
Readership
Scientists and engineers working in mechanics. University librarians. Engineers requiring state-of-the-art reviews of current research topics in mechanics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 27th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123808790
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123808783
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Erik van der Giessen Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Applied Physics, University of Groningen, Groningen, The Netherlands
Hassan Aref Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, USA