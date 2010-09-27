Advances in Applied Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123808783, 9780123808790

Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 44

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Erik van der Giessen Hassan Aref
eBook ISBN: 9780123808790
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123808783
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th September 2010
Page Count: 318
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
159.00
111.30
111.30
111.30
127.20
111.30
111.30
127.20
224.50
157.15
157.15
157.15
179.60
157.15
157.15
179.60
230.00
161.00
161.00
161.00
184.00
161.00
161.00
184.00
175.00
122.50
122.50
122.50
140.00
122.50
122.50
140.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
204.00
142.80
142.80
142.80
163.20
142.80
142.80
163.20
128.00
89.60
89.60
89.60
102.40
89.60
89.60
102.40
211.00
147.70
147.70
147.70
168.80
147.70
147.70
168.80
160.00
112.00
112.00
112.00
128.00
112.00
112.00
128.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. A probabilistic damage model of the dynamic fragmentation process in brittle materials (Pascal Forquin and Francois Hild);
  2. Peridynamic Theory of Solid Mechanics (Stewart Silling and Richard Lehoucq);
  3. Ductile fracture by void growth to coalescence (Amine Benzerga and J.-B. Lebond)

Description

The Advances in Applied Mechanics book series draws together recent significant advances in various topics in applied mechanics. Published since 1948, Advances in Applied Mechanics aims to provide authoritative review articles on topics in the mechanical sciences, primarily of interest to scientists and engineers working in the various branches of mechanics. This content is also relevant to the many who use the results of investigations in mechanics in various application areas, such as aerospace, chemical, civil, environmental, mechanical and nuclear engineering.

Key Features

  • Covers all fields of the mechanical sciences
  • Highlights classical and modern areas of mechanics that are prime for review
  • Provides comprehensive coverage of applied mechanics for scientists and engineers as well as those in various application areas

Readership

Scientists and engineers working in mechanics. University librarians. Engineers requiring state-of-the-art reviews of current research topics in mechanics.

Details

No. of pages:
318
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123808790
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123808783

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Erik van der Giessen Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Applied Physics, University of Groningen, Groningen, The Netherlands

Hassan Aref Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.