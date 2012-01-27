Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 45
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword
In Memory of Hassan Aref (1950–2011)
List of Contributors
Mixing and Chaos in Open Flows
1. Introduction
2. Example of an Open Flow: The Blinking Vortex–Sink System
3. Chaotic Advection in Open Flows
4. Mixing in the Presence of Chaos: The Chaotic Saddle and the Appearance of Fractals
5. Transport Barriers and KAM Islands: The Effective Dimension
6. Mixing Fluids by Stirring in Continuous-Flow Processes
7. Chaotic Advection in the Ocean: Plankton Dynamics
8. Summary
The Role of Discontinuities in Mixing
1. Introduction
2. Dynamical Systems Approach
3. The Ergodic Hierarchy
4. Detecting and Quantifying Mixing
5. Examples of Model Systems
6. The Effect of Diffusion
7. Mixing Devices
8. Final Remarks
On Dissipation in Stirred Mixtures
1. Introduction
2. Still Substrate
3. Stirring Kinematics
4. Dissipation
5. Other Stirring Laws and Further Remarks
Beyond Passive
1. Introduction
2. Non-Passive Particles
3. Inertia
4. Diffusion
5. Reaction
6. Self-Propulsion
7. Concluding Remarks
Chaotic Advection for Thermal Mixing
1. Introduction
2. The Two-Rod Mixer
3. Computational Modeling
4. Reference Flow and Heat Transfer in the Two-Rod Mixer
5. Constant Heat Flux as a Parietal Thermal Boundary Condition
6. Non-Newtonian Fluids
7. Viscosity Temperature Dependence
8. Conclusion
Index
Description
The Advances in Applied Mechanics book series draws together recent significant advances in various topics in applied mechanics. Published since 1948, Advances in Applied Mechanics aims to provide authoritative review articles on topics in the mechanical sciences, primarily of interest to scientists and engineers working in the various branches of mechanics, but also of interest to the many who use the results of investigations in mechanics in various application areas, such as aerospace, chemical, civil, environmental, mechanical and nuclear engineering.
Key Features
- Highlights classical and modern areas of mechanics that are ready for review
- Provides comprehensive coverage of the field in question
Readership
Scientists and engineers working in mechanics and university librarians. Engineers requiring state-of-the-art reviews of current research topics in mechanics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 27th January 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123808776
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123808769
About the Series Volume Editors
Erik van der Giessen Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Applied Physics, University of Groningen, Groningen, The Netherlands
Hassan Aref Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, USA