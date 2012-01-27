Advances in Applied Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123808769, 9780123808776

Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 45

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Erik van der Giessen Hassan Aref
eBook ISBN: 9780123808776
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123808769
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th January 2012
Page Count: 264
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
280.91
238.77
217.00
184.45
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
124.00
105.40
204.00
173.40
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Foreword

In Memory of Hassan Aref (1950–2011)

List of Contributors

Mixing and Chaos in Open Flows

1. Introduction

2. Example of an Open Flow: The Blinking Vortex–Sink System

3. Chaotic Advection in Open Flows

4. Mixing in the Presence of Chaos: The Chaotic Saddle and the Appearance of Fractals

5. Transport Barriers and KAM Islands: The Effective Dimension

6. Mixing Fluids by Stirring in Continuous-Flow Processes

7. Chaotic Advection in the Ocean: Plankton Dynamics

8. Summary

The Role of Discontinuities in Mixing

1. Introduction

2. Dynamical Systems Approach

3. The Ergodic Hierarchy

4. Detecting and Quantifying Mixing

5. Examples of Model Systems

6. The Effect of Diffusion

7. Mixing Devices

8. Final Remarks

On Dissipation in Stirred Mixtures

1. Introduction

2. Still Substrate

3. Stirring Kinematics

4. Dissipation

5. Other Stirring Laws and Further Remarks

Beyond Passive

1. Introduction

2. Non-Passive Particles

3. Inertia

4. Diffusion

5. Reaction

6. Self-Propulsion

7. Concluding Remarks

Chaotic Advection for Thermal Mixing

1. Introduction

2. The Two-Rod Mixer

3. Computational Modeling

4. Reference Flow and Heat Transfer in the Two-Rod Mixer

5. Constant Heat Flux as a Parietal Thermal Boundary Condition

6. Non-Newtonian Fluids

7. Viscosity Temperature Dependence

8. Conclusion

Index

Description

The Advances in Applied Mechanics book series draws together recent significant advances in various topics in applied mechanics. Published since 1948, Advances in Applied Mechanics aims to provide authoritative review articles on topics in the mechanical sciences, primarily of interest to scientists and engineers working in the various branches of mechanics, but also of interest to the many who use the results of investigations in mechanics in various application areas, such as aerospace, chemical, civil, environmental, mechanical and nuclear engineering.

Key Features

  • Highlights classical and modern areas of mechanics that are ready for review
  • Provides comprehensive coverage of the field in question

Readership

Scientists and engineers working in mechanics and university librarians. Engineers requiring state-of-the-art reviews of current research topics in mechanics

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123808776
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123808769

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Erik van der Giessen Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Applied Physics, University of Groningen, Groningen, The Netherlands

Hassan Aref Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.