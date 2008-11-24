Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 42
Table of Contents
- Theory of elasticity at the nano-scale - H.L. Duan, J. Wang and B.L. Karihaloo
- Connections between Elastic and Conductive Properties of Heterogeneous Materials - I. Sevostianov and M. Kachanov
- Coarse-Graining in Elasto-Viscoplasticity: Bridging the Gap from Microscopic Fluctuations to Dissipation - M. Huetter and Th.A. Tervoort
Description
The major developments in the fields of fluid and solid mechanics are scattered throughout an array of technical journals, often making it difficult to find what the real advances are, especially for a researcher new to the field or an individual interested in discovering the state-of-the-art in connection with applications. The Advances in Applied Mechanics book series draws together recent significant advances in various topics in applied mechanics. Published since 1948, Advances in Applied Mechanics aims to provide authoritative review articles on topics in the mechanical sciences, primarily of interest to scientists and engineers working in the various branches of mechanics, but also of interest to the many who use the results of investigations in mechanics in various application areas such as aerospace, chemical, civil, environmental, mechanical and nuclear engineering. Advances in Applied Mechanics continues to be a publication of high visibility and impact. Review articles are provided by active, leading scientists in the field by invitation of the editors. Many of the articles published have become classics within their fields. Volume 42 in the series contains articles on coarse-graining in elasto-viscoplasticity, elasticity at nano-scale, and elestic and conductive properties of heterogeneous materials.
Key Features
•Covers all fields of the mechanical sciences •Highlights classical and modern areas of mechanics that are ready for review •Provides comprehensive coverage of the field in question
Readership
Scientists and engineers working in mechanics and university librarians. Engineers requiring state-of-the-art reviews of current research topics in mechanics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 24th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921549
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123742919
About the Series Volume Editors
Erik van der Giessen Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Applied Physics, University of Groningen, Groningen, The Netherlands
Hassan Aref Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, USA