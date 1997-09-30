Advances in Applied Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120020348, 9780080564128

Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 34

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Erik van der Giessen Theodore Wu
eBook ISBN: 9780080564128
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th September 1997
Page Count: 439
Table of Contents

Contributors. Preface. E. Riks, Buckling Analysis of Elastic Structures: A Computational Approach. P.R. Dawson and E.B. Marin, Computational Mechanics for Metal Deformation Processes Using Polycrystal Plasticity. P.P. Castaneda and P. Suquet, Nonlinear Composites. W.H. Yang, Mathematical Foundation of Plasticity Theory. O.S. Ryzhov and E.V. Bogdanova-Ryzhova, Forced Generation of Solitary-Like Waves Related to Unstable Boundary. Index.

Description

This highly acclaimed series provides survey articles on the present state and future direction of research in important branches of applied mechanics

Readership

Mechanical, chemical, aeronautical, and civil engineers; applied mathematicians; applied physicists who work in the area of fluid dynamics; graduate students in these areas.

Details

No. of pages:
439
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080564128

Reviews

@qu:"Authoritative state of the art reviews written by outstanding contributors on the most recent advances in the applied mechanics field." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE @qu:"Reading through this latest collection of essays on topics in applied mechanics, one is made to realize once again what a remarkably sound idea the publication of this series of volumes has been." @source:--NATURE @qu:"This is another in the long line of excellent volumes containing reviews or surveys of active research areas in applied mechanics." @source:--APPLIED MECHANICS REVIEWS

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Erik van der Giessen Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Applied Physics, University of Groningen, Groningen, The Netherlands

Theodore Wu Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, U.S.A.

