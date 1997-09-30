Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 34
1st Edition
Contributors. Preface. E. Riks, Buckling Analysis of Elastic Structures: A Computational Approach. P.R. Dawson and E.B. Marin, Computational Mechanics for Metal Deformation Processes Using Polycrystal Plasticity. P.P. Castaneda and P. Suquet, Nonlinear Composites. W.H. Yang, Mathematical Foundation of Plasticity Theory. O.S. Ryzhov and E.V. Bogdanova-Ryzhova, Forced Generation of Solitary-Like Waves Related to Unstable Boundary. Index.
This highly acclaimed series provides survey articles on the present state and future direction of research in important branches of applied mechanics
Mechanical, chemical, aeronautical, and civil engineers; applied mathematicians; applied physicists who work in the area of fluid dynamics; graduate students in these areas.
- 439
- English
- © Academic Press 1997
- 30th September 1997
- Academic Press
- 9780080564128
@qu:"Authoritative state of the art reviews written by outstanding contributors on the most recent advances in the applied mechanics field." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE @qu:"Reading through this latest collection of essays on topics in applied mechanics, one is made to realize once again what a remarkably sound idea the publication of this series of volumes has been." @source:--NATURE @qu:"This is another in the long line of excellent volumes containing reviews or surveys of active research areas in applied mechanics." @source:--APPLIED MECHANICS REVIEWS
Erik van der Giessen Serial Editor
Department of Applied Physics, University of Groningen, Groningen, The Netherlands
Theodore Wu Serial Editor
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, U.S.A.