Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 33
1st Edition
Serial Editors: John Hutchinson Theodore Wu
eBook ISBN: 9780080564111
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120020331
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th February 1997
Page Count: 374
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface. Robust Reliability of Structures. Compressive Failure of Fiber Composites. Delamination of Compressed Thin Films. Motions of Microscopic Surfaces in Materials. Strain Gradient Plasticity.
Description
Five articles on recent developments in solids and structures comprise Volume 33 of the Advances in Applied Mechanics. Each chapter is a mix of field survey and new work. The topics include structural reliability, failure modes of composites and thin films, the mechanics of micro-structural evolution, and strain gradient plasticity.
Details
About the Serial Editors
John Hutchinson Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard University
Theodore Wu Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
