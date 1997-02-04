Advances in Applied Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120020331, 9780080564111

Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 33

1st Edition

Serial Editors: John Hutchinson Theodore Wu
eBook ISBN: 9780080564111
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120020331
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th February 1997
Page Count: 374
Table of Contents

Contributors. Preface. Robust Reliability of Structures. Compressive Failure of Fiber Composites. Delamination of Compressed Thin Films. Motions of Microscopic Surfaces in Materials. Strain Gradient Plasticity.

Description

Five articles on recent developments in solids and structures comprise Volume 33 of the Advances in Applied Mechanics. Each chapter is a mix of field survey and new work. The topics include structural reliability, failure modes of composites and thin films, the mechanics of micro-structural evolution, and strain gradient plasticity.

Details

No. of pages:
374
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080564111
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120020331

About the Serial Editors

John Hutchinson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University

Theodore Wu Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, U.S.A.

