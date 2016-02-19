Advances in Applied Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120020317, 9780080564098

Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 31

1st Edition

Serial Editors: John Hutchinson Theodore Wu
eBook ISBN: 9780080564098
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th July 1994
Page Count: 310
Table of Contents

R. Camassa, D.D. Holm, and J.M. Hyman, A New Integrable Shallow Water Equation. R.E. Kelly, The Onset and Development of Thermal Convection in Fully Developed Shear Flows. T. Sarpkaya, Vortex Element Methods for Flow Simulation. Q.-P. Sun and K.-C. Hwang, Micromechanics Constitutive Description of Thermoelastic Martensitic Transformations. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

This acclaimed series provides survey articles on the present state and future direction of research in important branches of applied mechanics. Volume 31 provides the following fully referenced, and comprehensive articles:

A New Integrable Shallow Water Equation discusses the initial value problem and soliton solutions for a newly discovered, completely integrable, dispersive shallow water equation as well as the elastic collision properties of the N-soliton solution

The Onset and Development of Thermal Convection in Fully Developed Shear Flows focuses on a few basic states involving a Boussinesq fluid and fully developed forced flows, mainly of the Couette or Poiseuille type

Vortex Element Methods for Flow Simulation covers vortex patches and filaments and a critical account of difficulties, limitations, and continuing efforts to improve the simulations of laminar or peturbulent flows through the use of vortex elementmethods

Micromechanics Constitutive Description of Thermoelastic Martensitic Transformations is concerned with the micromechanics description of transformation plasticity, incorporating microstructure, crystallography, thermodynamics and micromechanics into the continuum formulation of the macroscopic constitutive behavior.

Readership

Mechanical, chemical, aeronautical, and civil engineers; applied mathematicians; applied physicists who work in the area of fluid and solid dynamics; graduate students in these areas.

About the Serial Editors

John Hutchinson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University

Theodore Wu Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, U.S.A.

