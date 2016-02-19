Advances in Applied Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120020089, 9780080563862

Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 8

1st Edition

Serial Editors: H. L. Dryden Th. Von Kármán G. Kuerti F.H. Van Den Dungen L Howarth
eBook ISBN: 9780080563862
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 298
eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

No. of pages:
298
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080563862

About the Serial Editors

H. L. Dryden Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Case Institute of Technology, Cleveland, Ohio

Th. Von Kármán Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Case Institute of Technology, Cleveland, Ohio

G. Kuerti Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Case Institute of Technology, Cleveland, Ohio

F.H. Van Den Dungen Serial Editor

L Howarth Serial Editor

