Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 47
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Mechanics of Material Mutations
- Abstract
- 1 A general view
- 2 Material morphologies and deformations
- 3 Observers
- 4 The relative power in the case of bulk mutations
- 5 Balance equations from the second law of thermodynamics: the case of hardening plasticity
- 6 Parameterized families of reference shapes: a tool for describing crack nucleation
- 7 Notes and further perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Dynamic Discrete Dislocation Plasticity
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Discrete dislocation dynamics
- 3 Dynamic effects in the motion of dislocations
- 4 Dislocation dynamics and causality
- 5 The dynamic fields of dislocations
- 6 Aspects of the implementation of the dynamic fields of dislocations
- 7 The moving fields of dislocations
- 8 Methodological rules
- 9 A sample simulation
- 10 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: The Hertz-Type and Adhesive Contact Problems for Depth-Sensing Indentation
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The hertz-type contact problems
- 3 Indentation methods in materials science
- 4 Self-similarity of contact problems
- 5 Axisymmetric adhesive contact problems
- 6 Experimental evaluation of work of adhesion
- 7 Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Multi Field Simulation of Fracture
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fracture Models
- 3 Governing Equations
- 4 Numerical Approaches to Fracturing
- 5 Discretized Governing Equations and Solution Procedure
- 6 Applications
- 7 Discussion and Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Description
Advances in Applied Mechanics draws together recent significant advances in various topics in applied mechanics. Published since 1948, Advances in Applied Mechanics aims to provide authoritative review articles on topics in the mechanical sciences, primarily of interest to scientists and engineers working in the various branches of mechanics, but also of interest to the many who use the results of investigations in mechanics in various application areas, such as aerospace, chemical, civil, environmental, mechanical and nuclear engineering.
Key Features
- Covers all fields of the mechanical sciences
- Highlights classical and modern areas of mechanics that are ready for review
- Provides comprehensive coverage of the field in question
Readership
Scientists and engineers working in mechanics and university librarians. Engineers requiring state-of-the-art reviews of current research topics in mechanics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 27th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003022
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128001301
About the Serial Editors
Stephane Bordas Serial Editor
Born in Paris, France, in 1975, Stéphane joined in 1999 a joint graduate programme of the French Institute of Technology (Ecole Spéciale des Travaux Publics) and the American Northwestern University. In 2003, he graduated in Theoretical and Applied Mechanics with a Ph.D. from Northwestern University under the guidance of Professor Brian Moran. Between 2003 and 2006, he was at the Laboratory of Structural and Continuum Mechanics at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, Switzerland, working under the support of Professor Thomas Zimmermann. In 2006, he became permanent lecturer at Glasgow University’s Civil Engineering Department.
Stéphane joined the Computational Mechanics team at Cardiff University on 1st September 2009, as a Professor in Computational Mechanics and directed the institute of Mechanics and Advanced Materials (http://www.engin.cf.ac.uk/research/resInstitute.asp?InstNo=13) from October 2010 to November 2013. He is the Editor of the book series “Advances in Applied Mechanics” since July 2013. On November 1st, 2013, he joined the University of Luxembourg as a Professor in Computational Mechanics. http://wwwen.uni.lu/recherche/fstc/research_unit_in_engineering_science_rues/members/stephane_bordas?page=Publications http://scholar.google.fr/citations?hl=fr&user=QKZBZ48AAAAJ
The main research axes of his team include:
- free boundary problems and problems involving complex geometries, in particular moving boundaries : fracture and cutting mechanics, biofilms, tumours… This research direction requires, in particular, devising efficient numerical methods to treat spatially evolving discontinuities, singularities or boundary layers, e.g. enriched/extended finite element methods, meshless/meshfree methods, mixed methods ; this requires also to handle complex geometries, e.g. through generalised isogeometric analysis.
- ‘a posteriori’ discretisation and model error control, rationalisation of the computational expense : multi-scale homogenisation, algebraic model reduction (proper orthogonal and generalised decomposition) ; with special focus on non-reducible problems, e.g. cutting, fracture, front propagation.
The main applications of those two research avenues have been
- real-time simulation of soft tissue cutting
- life-time prédiction for heterogeneous materials : composites, elastomers, concrete
Stéphane’s keen interest is to actively participate in innovation, technological transfer as well as software tool generation. This has been done through a number of joint ventures with various industrial partners (Bosch GmbH, Cenaero, inuTech GmbH, Siemens-LMS, Soitec SA) and the release of open-source software, available on SourceForge (http://sourceforge.net/users/cmechanicsos). He has been collaborating with over 110 academic partners over the last 10 years.
In 2012, Stéphane was awarded an ERC Starting Independent Research Grant (RealTcut), with Pierre Kerfriden as main collaborator, to address the need for surgical simulators with a computational mechanics angle with a focus on the multi-scale simulation of cutting of heterogeneous materials in real time. His publications are in open access here: http://orbilu.uni.lu/simple-search?query=bordas
Affiliations and Expertise
Computational Mechanics, University of Luxembourg, Luxembourg