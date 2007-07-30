Advances in Antiviral Drug Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444521736, 9780080548241

Advances in Antiviral Drug Design, Volume 5

1st Edition

Editors: E. De Clercq
eBook ISBN: 9780080548241
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444521736
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 30th July 2007
Page Count: 264
Table of Contents

Status presens of antiviral drugs and strategies, Part I: DNA viruses and retroviruses Status presens of antiviral drugs and strategies, Part II: RNA viruses (except retroviruses) Methylenecyclopropane analogues of nucleosides as anti-herpes agents Synthesis and antiviral evaluation of broad spectrum orally active analogs of cidofovir and other acyclic nucleoside phosphonates CCR5 antagonists for the treatment of HIV infection and AIDS The medicinal chemistry of the DATA and DAPY series of HIV-1 non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs)

Description

Regularly reviewing the "state-of-the-art" developments in the antiviral drug research field, this latest volume spans the conceptual design and chemical synthesis of new antiviral compounds. It discusses their structure-activity relationship, mechanism and targets of action, pharmacological behavior, antiviral activity spectrum, and therapeutic potential for clinical use.

Readership

Researchers, academics and postgraduates working in medical virology and infectious diseases, chemotherapy and drug discovery

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080548241
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444521736

About the Editors

E. De Clercq Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Rega Institute for Medical Research, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium

