Advances in Antiarrhythmic Drug Therapy, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 2-3
1st Edition
Authors: Peter Kowey Gerald Naccarelli
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724295
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th December 2010
Description
Cardiac electrophysiologists have many options for treating arrhythmias, including catheter ablation and implantable cardiac defibrillators. Antiarrhythmic agents, which are pharmaceutical agents used to suppress fast rhythms of the heart (cardiac arrhythmias), represent another treatment option. This issue summarizes the most current thinking on the role of pharmaceuticals in relation to other types of treatment, helping electrophysiologists to determine the best method for managing their patients.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 9th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437724295
About the Authors
Peter Kowey Author
Gerald Naccarelli Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.