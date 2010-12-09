Advances in Antiarrhythmic Drug Therapy, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 2-3

Cardiac electrophysiologists have many options for treating arrhythmias, including catheter ablation and implantable cardiac defibrillators. Antiarrhythmic agents, which are pharmaceutical agents used to suppress fast rhythms of the heart (cardiac arrhythmias), represent another treatment option. This issue summarizes the most current thinking on the role of pharmaceuticals in relation to other types of treatment, helping electrophysiologists to determine the best method for managing their patients.