Advances in Antiarrhythmic Drug Therapy, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724295

Advances in Antiarrhythmic Drug Therapy, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 2-3

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Kowey Gerald Naccarelli
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724295
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th December 2010
Description

Cardiac electrophysiologists have many options for treating arrhythmias, including catheter ablation and implantable cardiac defibrillators.  Antiarrhythmic agents, which are pharmaceutical agents used to suppress fast rhythms of the heart (cardiac arrhythmias), represent another treatment option.   This issue summarizes  the most current thinking on the role of pharmaceuticals in relation to other types of treatment, helping electrophysiologists to determine the best method for managing their patients.

About the Authors

Peter Kowey Author

Gerald Naccarelli Author

