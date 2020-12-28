Advances in Anesthesia, Volume 38-1

Advances in Anesthesia highlights the year's significant medical advances, providing one source to review the essential information updates for the Anesthesiologist in that year. The distinguished editorial board, led by Dr. Thomas McLoughlin, includes Drs. Richard Dutton, Laurence Torsher, and Francis Salinas. The board has assembled a first-rate volume for 2020, including topics on motor-sparing nerve blocks; whole blood; teaching airway management skills to non-anesthesiologists; endovascular procedures; regional anesthesia for cardiac surgery, ketamine; consent; medical cannabis; and more.