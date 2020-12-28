Advances in Anesthesia, Volume 38-1
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Anesthesia highlights the year's significant medical advances, providing one source to review the essential information updates for the Anesthesiologist in that year. The distinguished editorial board, led by Dr. Thomas McLoughlin, includes Drs. Richard Dutton, Laurence Torsher, and Francis Salinas. The board has assembled a first-rate volume for 2020, including topics on motor-sparing nerve blocks; whole blood; teaching airway management skills to non-anesthesiologists; endovascular procedures; regional anesthesia for cardiac surgery, ketamine; consent; medical cannabis; and more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323812979
About the Editor
Thomas McLoughlin
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Chief Medical Officer, Chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown; and Professor of Surgery, Division of Surgical Anesthesiology, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, Florida
