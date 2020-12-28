COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Anesthesia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323812979

Advances in Anesthesia, Volume 38-1

1st Edition

Editor: Thomas McLoughlin
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323812979
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

Advances in Anesthesia highlights the year's significant medical advances, providing one source to review the essential information updates for the Anesthesiologist in that year. The distinguished editorial board, led by Dr. Thomas McLoughlin, includes Drs. Richard Dutton, Laurence Torsher, and Francis Salinas. The board has assembled a first-rate volume for 2020, including topics on motor-sparing nerve blocks; whole blood; teaching airway management skills to non-anesthesiologists; endovascular procedures; regional anesthesia for cardiac surgery, ketamine; consent; medical cannabis; and more.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th December 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323812979

About the Editor

Thomas McLoughlin

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Chief Medical Officer, Chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown; and Professor of Surgery, Division of Surgical Anesthesiology, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, Florida

