Advances in Anesthesia, Volume 36-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Care of the Severely Injured Orthopedic Trauma Patient: Considerations for Initial Management, Operative Timing, and Ongoing Resuscitation
2. Patient satisfaction in anesthesia: implementation, relevance, and identification of meaningful measures
3. Emergency preparedness and mass casualty considerations for anesthesiologists
4. Optimal perioperative blood pressure management
5. Updates in Management of Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting
6. Anesthesia for noncardiac surgery in patients with implanted LVAD
7. Neurocognitive Impact of Anesthesia in Children
8. Update on modalities and techniques for labor epidural analgesia and anesthesia
9. Transversus Abdominis Plane (TAP) Blocks
10. Cardiac dysrhythmias: understanding mechanisms, drug treatments, and novel therapies
11. Right heart failure and pulmonary hypertension
12. Anesthesiology Closed Claims Analysis: Trends and Lessons Learned
Description
Advances in Anesthesia highlights the year's significant medical advances, providing one source to review the essential information updates for the Anesthesiologist in that year. The distinguished editorial board, led by Dr. Thomas McLoughlin, includes Drs. Richard Dutton, Laurence Torsher, and Francis Salinas. The board has assembled a first-rate volume for 2018, with topics including care of the severely injured orthopedic patient, patient satisfaction, emergency preparedness and mass casualty considerations, anticoagulant reversal agents, perioperative blood pressure management, postoperative management of nausea and vomiting, anesthesia for noncardiac surgery in patients with implanted LVAD, neurocognitive impact of anesthesia in children, modalities and techniques for labor epidural analgesia and anesthesia, PECS and Serratus Plane Blocks, Transversus Abdominus Plane (TAP) Blocks, cardiac dysrhythmias, right heart failure and pulmonary hypertension, and risks of "non-rate based harms."
- English
- © Elsevier 2018
- 21st December 2018
- Elsevier
- 9780323653619
- 9780323643078
Thomas McLoughlin Author
Associate Chief Medical Officer, Chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown; and Professor of Surgery, Division of Surgical Anesthesiology, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, Florida
Laurence Torsher Author
Mayo Clinic