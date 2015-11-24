Advances in Anesthesia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323356053, 9780323356046

Advances in Anesthesia, Volume 2015

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas McLoughlin
eBook ISBN: 9780323356046
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323356053
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th November 2015
Description

Each year, Advances in Anesthesia brings you up-to-date with the latest knowledge from the preeminent practitioners in your field. A distinguished editorial board identifies current areas of major progress and controversy and invites specialists from around the world to contribute original articles on these topics.

About the Authors

Thomas McLoughlin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Chief Medical Officer, Chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown; and Professor of Surgery, Division of Surgical Anesthesiology, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, Florida

