Advances in Anesthesia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323264594, 9780323264600

Advances in Anesthesia

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas McLoughlin
eBook ISBN: 9780323264600
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323264594
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2014
Description

Each year, Advances in Anesthesia brings you the best current thinking from the preeminent practitioners in your field. A distinguished editorial board identifies current areas of major progress and controversy and invites specialists to contribute original articles on these topics. These insightful overviews bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care.

About the Authors

Thomas McLoughlin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Chief Medical Officer, Chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown; and Professor of Surgery, Division of Surgical Anesthesiology, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, Florida

