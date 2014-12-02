Advances in Anesthesia
1st Edition
Authors: Thomas McLoughlin
eBook ISBN: 9780323264600
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323264594
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2014
Description
Each year, Advances in Anesthesia brings you the best current thinking from the preeminent practitioners in your field. A distinguished editorial board identifies current areas of major progress and controversy and invites specialists to contribute original articles on these topics. These insightful overviews bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 2nd December 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323264600
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323264594
About the Authors
Thomas McLoughlin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Chief Medical Officer, Chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown; and Professor of Surgery, Division of Surgical Anesthesiology, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, Florida
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.