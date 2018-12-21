Advances in Anesthesia, 2018 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323643078, 9780323653619

Advances in Anesthesia, 2018, Volume 36-1

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas McLoughlin Laurence Torsher Richard Dutton Francis Salina
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323643078
eBook ISBN: 9780323653619
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st December 2018
Table of Contents

Preface

1. Care of the Severely Injured Orthopedic Trauma Patient: Considerations for Initial Management, Operative Timing, and Ongoing Resuscitation

2. Patient satisfaction in anesthesia: implementation, relevance, and identification of meaningful measures

3. Emergency preparedness and mass casualty considerations for anesthesiologists

4. Optimal perioperative blood pressure management

5. Updates in Management of Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting

6. Anesthesia for noncardiac surgery in patients with implanted LVAD

7. Neurocognitive Impact of Anesthesia in Children

8. Update on modalities and techniques for labor epidural analgesia and anesthesia

9. Transversus Abdominis Plane (TAP) Blocks

10. Cardiac dysrhythmias: understanding mechanisms, drug treatments, and novel therapies

11. Right heart failure and pulmonary hypertension

12. Anesthesiology Closed Claims Analysis: Trends and Lessons Learned

　　

Description

Advances in Anesthesia highlights the year's significant medical advances, providing one source to review the essential information updates for the Anesthesiologist in that year. The distinguished editorial board, led by Dr. Thomas McLoughlin, includes Drs. Richard Dutton, Laurence Torsher, and Francis Salinas. The board has assembled a first-rate volume for 2018, with topics including care of the severely injured orthopedic patient, patient satisfaction, emergency preparedness and mass casualty considerations, anticoagulant reversal agents, perioperative blood pressure management, postoperative management of nausea and vomiting, anesthesia for noncardiac surgery in patients with implanted LVAD, neurocognitive impact of anesthesia in children, modalities and techniques for labor epidural analgesia and anesthesia, PECS and Serratus Plane Blocks, Transversus Abdominus Plane (TAP) Blocks, cardiac dysrhythmias, right heart failure and pulmonary hypertension, and risks of "non-rate based harms."

About the Authors

Thomas McLoughlin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Chief Medical Officer, Chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown; and Professor of Surgery, Division of Surgical Anesthesiology, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, Florida

Laurence Torsher Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mayo Clinic

Richard Dutton Author

Francis Salina Author

