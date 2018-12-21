Advances in Anesthesia, 2018, Volume 36-1

Advances in Anesthesia highlights the year's significant medical advances, providing one source to review the essential information updates for the Anesthesiologist in that year. The distinguished editorial board, led by Dr. Thomas McLoughlin, includes Drs. Richard Dutton, Laurence Torsher, and Francis Salinas. The board has assembled a first-rate volume for 2018, with topics including care of the severely injured orthopedic patient, patient satisfaction, emergency preparedness and mass casualty considerations, anticoagulant reversal agents, perioperative blood pressure management, postoperative management of nausea and vomiting, anesthesia for noncardiac surgery in patients with implanted LVAD, neurocognitive impact of anesthesia in children, modalities and techniques for labor epidural analgesia and anesthesia, PECS and Serratus Plane Blocks, Transversus Abdominus Plane (TAP) Blocks, cardiac dysrhythmias, right heart failure and pulmonary hypertension, and risks of "non-rate based harms."