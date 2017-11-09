Advances in Anesthesia, 2017, Volume 2017

VOLUME 35 | 2017

Advances in Anesthesia

Preface

Postoperative Sleep Disturbances: Understanding and Emerging Therapies

Hypothermia: Update on Risks and Therapeutic and Prophylactic Applications

Challenges in the Perioperative Care of Adolescents

Obstetric Hemorrhage: Prevention, Recognition, and Treatment

Advances in the Anesthetic Management of Solid Organ Transplantation

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

Quadratus Lumborum Blocks

Complications of Allogeneic Blood Product Administration, with Emphasis on Transfusion-Related Acute Lung Injury and Transfusion-Associated Circulatory Overload

Practical Management of the Opioid-Tolerant Patient in the Perioperative Surgical Home

Practical Management of a Regional Anesthesia-Driven Acute Pain Service

Update on Perioperative Pulmonary Embolism Management: A Decision Support Tool to Aid in Diagnosis and Treatment