Advances in Anesthesia, 2009, Volume 27
1st Edition
Authors: Thomas McLoughlin
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416057284
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 24th December 2009
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 24th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416057284
About the Authors
Thomas McLoughlin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Chief Medical Officer, Chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown; and Professor of Surgery, Division of Surgical Anesthesiology, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, Florida
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.