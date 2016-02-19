Advances in Alicyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199184, 9781483224213

Advances in Alicyclic Chemistry, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: Harold Hart G. J. Karabatsos
eBook ISBN: 9781483224213
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 284
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 1

The Mechanism of the Diels-Alder Reaction

I. Introduction

II. Electronic Effects

III. Theoretical Predictions of Relative Rate

IV. Catalysis

V. Solvent Effects

VI. Steric Effects

VII. Isomerization Studies

VIII. Kinetic Pressure Effects

IX. Kinetic Isotope Effects

X. Conclusions

XI. Supplement

Fulvenes

Introduction

I. Preparation and Formation

II. Structure and Physical Properties

III. Reactions

IV. Theoretical Investigations

Envoi

Small Ring Bicyclo [n.m.0] Alkanes

I. Introduction

II. Bicyclo [1.1.0] butanes

III. Bicyclo [2.1.0] pentanes

IV. Bicyclo [3.1.0] hexanes

V. Bicyclo [2.2.0] hexanes

VI. Bicyclo [3.2.0] heptanes

Author Index

Subject Index


Description

Advances in Alicyclic Chemistry, Volume 2 brings together numerous research works on the chemistry of alicyclic compound. This book is composed of three chapters and begins with a description of the Diels-Alder reaction mechanisms, as well as some factors influencing its rate and stereochemistry. The second chapter discusses the preparation, formation, structure, physical properties, and reactions of fulvenes. The third chapter deals with the chemistry of small ring bicyclo alkanes. This book will prove useful to organic chemists and graduate chemistry students.

Details

No. of pages:
284
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483224213

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Harold Hart Editor

G. J. Karabatsos Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.