Advances in Alicyclic Chemistry, Volume 2
1st Edition
Editors: Harold Hart G. J. Karabatsos
eBook ISBN: 9781483224213
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 284
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
The Mechanism of the Diels-Alder Reaction
I. Introduction
II. Electronic Effects
III. Theoretical Predictions of Relative Rate
IV. Catalysis
V. Solvent Effects
VI. Steric Effects
VII. Isomerization Studies
VIII. Kinetic Pressure Effects
IX. Kinetic Isotope Effects
X. Conclusions
XI. Supplement
Fulvenes
Introduction
I. Preparation and Formation
II. Structure and Physical Properties
III. Reactions
IV. Theoretical Investigations
Envoi
Small Ring Bicyclo [n.m.0] Alkanes
I. Introduction
II. Bicyclo [1.1.0] butanes
III. Bicyclo [2.1.0] pentanes
IV. Bicyclo [3.1.0] hexanes
V. Bicyclo [2.2.0] hexanes
VI. Bicyclo [3.2.0] heptanes
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Advances in Alicyclic Chemistry, Volume 2 brings together numerous research works on the chemistry of alicyclic compound. This book is composed of three chapters and begins with a description of the Diels-Alder reaction mechanisms, as well as some factors influencing its rate and stereochemistry. The second chapter discusses the preparation, formation, structure, physical properties, and reactions of fulvenes. The third chapter deals with the chemistry of small ring bicyclo alkanes. This book will prove useful to organic chemists and graduate chemistry students.
About the Editors
Harold Hart Editor
G. J. Karabatsos Editor
