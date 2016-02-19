Advances in Alicyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120013036, 9781483214696

Advances in Alicyclic Chemistry, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: Harold Hart G. J. Karabatsos
eBook ISBN: 9781483214696
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Carbocyclic Ring Contraction Reactions

Introduction

I. Rearrangements via Carbonium Ions

II. Ring Contractions via Anionic Intermediates

III. Photochemical Ring Contractions

IV. Thermal Rearrangements

V. Ring Contractions Involving Divalent Carbon Intermediates

VI. Miscellaneous Rearrangements

Conformational Preferences in Cyclohexanes and Cyclohexenes

I. Introduction

II. Evaluation of Methods

III. Enthalpy and Entropy Changes for the Axial ⇌ Equatorial Equilibrium in Monosubstituted Cyclohexanes

IV. A Values

V. Disubstituted Cyclohexanes and the Additivity of A Values

VI. Cyclohexene Derivatives

Eliminations from Alicyclic Derivatives

Introduction

I. Cyclopropane Derivatives

II. Cyclobutane Derivatives

III. Cyclopentane Derivatives

IV. Cyclohexane Derivatives

V. Cycloheptane Derivatives

VI. Medium-Sized and Large Ring Compounds

VII. Bridged Ring Compounds

Author Index

Subject Index






Description

Advances in Alicyclic Chemistry, Volume 3 covers papers about the advances in alicyclic chemistry. The book presents a paper on the synthetic application of carbocyclic ring contraction reaction, with topics about rearrangements via carbonium ions, ring contractions via anionic intermediates or divalent carbon intermediates, photochemical ring contractions, and thermal rearrangements. The text also provides papers on the conformational analysis of cyclohexane and cyclohexene derivatives and on the review and analysis of modern theory about eliminations from cycloaliphatic derivatives. Chemists will find the book invaluable.

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483214696

