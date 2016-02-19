Advances in Alicyclic Chemistry, Volume 3
1st Edition
Editors: Harold Hart G. J. Karabatsos
eBook ISBN: 9781483214696
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Carbocyclic Ring Contraction Reactions
Introduction
I. Rearrangements via Carbonium Ions
II. Ring Contractions via Anionic Intermediates
III. Photochemical Ring Contractions
IV. Thermal Rearrangements
V. Ring Contractions Involving Divalent Carbon Intermediates
VI. Miscellaneous Rearrangements
Conformational Preferences in Cyclohexanes and Cyclohexenes
I. Introduction
II. Evaluation of Methods
III. Enthalpy and Entropy Changes for the Axial ⇌ Equatorial Equilibrium in Monosubstituted Cyclohexanes
IV. A Values
V. Disubstituted Cyclohexanes and the Additivity of A Values
VI. Cyclohexene Derivatives
Eliminations from Alicyclic Derivatives
Introduction
I. Cyclopropane Derivatives
II. Cyclobutane Derivatives
III. Cyclopentane Derivatives
IV. Cyclohexane Derivatives
V. Cycloheptane Derivatives
VI. Medium-Sized and Large Ring Compounds
VII. Bridged Ring Compounds
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Advances in Alicyclic Chemistry, Volume 3 covers papers about the advances in alicyclic chemistry. The book presents a paper on the synthetic application of carbocyclic ring contraction reaction, with topics about rearrangements via carbonium ions, ring contractions via anionic intermediates or divalent carbon intermediates, photochemical ring contractions, and thermal rearrangements. The text also provides papers on the conformational analysis of cyclohexane and cyclohexene derivatives and on the review and analysis of modern theory about eliminations from cycloaliphatic derivatives. Chemists will find the book invaluable.
About the Editors
Harold Hart Editor
G. J. Karabatsos Editor
