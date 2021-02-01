Advances in Agronomy, Volume 166
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Managing Cadmium in Agricultural Systems
M. J. McLaughlin, E. Smolders, F. J. Zhao, C. Grant and D. Montalvo
2. Role of Cultural and Nutrient Management Practices in Carbon Sequestration in Agricultural Soils
S. Chowdhury, N. S. Bolan, M. Farrell, B. Sarkar, J. R. Sarker, M. B. Kirkham, Md Zahangir Hossain, and G. H. Kim
3. A Review and Synthesis of Sugarcane Losses Attributed to infield Traffic for Estimating Traffic Induced Losses in South Africa
P. B. Tweddle, P. W. L. Lyne, R. van Antwerpen and G. L. Lagerwall
4. Organic Farming: A Prospect for Food, Environment and Livelihood Security in Indian Agriculture
Madhab Chandra Manna, Mahammad Mahmudur Rahman, Ravi Naidu, A. S. M. Fazzle Bari, A. B. Singh, J. K. Thakur, Avijit Ghosh, Ashok K. Patra, S. K. Chaudhai and A. Subbarao
5. Breeding for High-yield and Nitrogen Use Efficiency in Maize: Lessons from Comparison between Chinese and US Cultivars
Fanjun Chen, Jianchao iu, Zhigang Liu, Zzhe Chen, Wei Ren, Xiaoping Gong, Lifeng Wang, Hongguant Cai, Qingchun Pan, Lixing Yuan, Fusuo Zhanag and Gouhua Mi
6. Near Infrared (NIR) Spectroscopy as a Rapid and Cost-effective Method for Nutrient Analysis of Plant Leaf Tissue
Jeremy Aditya Prananto, Budiman Minasny and Timothy Weaver
Description
Advances in Agronomy, Volume 166, the latest release in this leading reference on agronomy, contains a variety of updates and highlights new advances in the field. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Includes numerous, timely, state-of-the-art reviews on the latest advancements in agronomy
- Features distinguished, well recognized authors from around the world
- Builds upon this venerable and iconic review series
- Covers the extensive variety and breadth of subject matter in the crop and soil sciences
Readership
Scientists and practitioners in academe, government, and industry and students in an array of fields including crop and soil sciences, agronomy, plant biology, and environmental sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128245873
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Donald L. Sparks
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA
