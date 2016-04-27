Advances in Agronomy, Volume 137
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Series page
- Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter One: A Career Perspective on Soil Management in the Cerrado Region of Brazil
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Environment of the Cerrados
- 3. Pioneer Soil Fertility Works
- 4. A Survey of the “Unfertility” Status
- 5. Limiting Aspects Concerning Water Stress
- 6. Mineralogical Properties, Phosphorus Fixation, and Electrical Charges
- 7. Soil Fertility Management
- 8. Other Actions
- 9. The Cerrado Production Potential in the 1990s and Today's Production
- 10. New Sustainable Technologies
- 11. Final Remarks
- Chapter Two: The definition of soil since the early 1800s
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. A Brief History of Soil Science—The Context
- 3. Soil Descriptions and Definitions in the 1800s
- 4. Definitions in Soil Survey and Classification
- 5. The Expanding View
- 6. Soil Definitions in Dictionaries and Glossaries
- 7. Discussion
- 8. Some Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Climate Change and Agriculture: Adaptation Strategies and Mitigation Opportunities for Food Security in South Asia and Latin America
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Climate Change Scenario in South Asia and Latin America
- 3. Emission of Greenhouse Gases From Agriculture
- 4. Water Resources: Current and Future Scenario
- 5. Impact of Climate Change on Crop Production and Food Security in South Asia and Latin America
- 6. Adaptation Strategies and Mitigation of Changing Climate in Agriculture
- 7. Mitigation Strategies/Options
- 8. Modeling Impact of Climate Change on Crop Production
- 9. The Way Forward
- 10. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Plant Bioregulators for Sustainable Agriculture: Integrating Redox Signaling as a Possible Unifying Mechanism
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Classes of PBRs
- 3. Unified Mechanism for PBR Mediated Action on Plants
- 4. Knowledge Gaps Carrying Forward Scientific Leads From Lab to Farmer's Field
- 5. Quality Control and Ecological Concerns
- 6. Conclusion and Future Directions
- Chapter Five: Iron Redox Cycling Coupled to Transformation and Immobilization of Heavy Metals: Implications for Paddy Rice Safety in the Red Soil of South China
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Characteristic of Paddy Soil
- 3. Iron Oxide Minerals and Iron Redox Cycling
- 4. Correlations Between Iron Cycling and the Fate of Heavy Metals
- 5. Microbial and Geochemical Mechanisms for Iron Redox Cycling Coupled to the Fate of Heavy Metals
- 6. Important Processes Affecting the Iron Redox Cycling Coupled to the Fate of Heavy Metals
- 7. Future Research Needs
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Six: Organic Farming, Soil Health, and Food Quality: Considering Possible Links
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Organic Farming and Management Effects on Soil Quality/Health
- 3. Links Between Soil Health and Plant Health
- 4. Potential Mechanisms Linking Soil Health, Plant Health, and Food-Crop Quality
- 5. Food-Crop Quality and Human Health
- 6. Conclusions and Recommendations for Future Research
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Description
Advances in Agronomy continues to be recognized as a leading reference and first-rate source for the latest research in agronomy. Each volume contains an eclectic group of reviews by leading scientists throughout the world. As always, the subjects covered are rich, varied, and exemplary of the abundant subject matter addressed by this long-running serial.
Key Features
- Includes numerous, timely, state-of-the-art reviews
- Features distinguished, well recognized authors from around the world
- Builds upon this venerable and iconic review series
- Covers the extensive variety and breadth of subject matter in crop and soil sciences
Readership
scientists and practitioners in academe, government, and industry and students in an array of fields including crop and soil sciences, agronomy, plant biology, and environmental sciences. The readership spans the globe.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 27th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128048436
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128046920
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Donald Sparks Serial Editor
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA