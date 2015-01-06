Advances in Agronomy, Volume 129
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One. Advances in Host Plant and Rhizobium Genomics to Enhance Symbiotic Nitrogen Fixation in Grain Legumes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Host Plant and Environmental Stress Factors Impacting SNF
- 3. Genomics-led Intervention to Select for Promiscuous Germplasm
- 4. Genomics-led Intervention to Select for Effective Rhizobium Strains
- 5. Challenges and Opportunities to Combining High SNF Traits Into Improved Genetic Background
- 6. Metabolic Reconstruction and Modeling to Predicting SNF
- 7. Perspectives
- Chapter Two. Climate Change: Implications for Stakeholders in Genetic Resources and Seed Sector
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Plant Genetic Resources
- 3. Breeding Strategies
- 4. Environment for Quality Seed Production
- 5. Strengthening Seed Supply Systems
- 6. Adaptation and Adoption
- 7. Harmonizing Seed Testing and Certification
- 8. IPR Management
- 9. Role of Public and Private Seed Sectors and Investment
- 10. Conclusions
- Chapter Three. Weedy (Red) Rice: An Emerging Constraint to Global Rice Production
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Background
- 3. Biology of Weedy Rice
- 4. The Origin, Evolution and Seed Dormancy of Weedy Rice
- 5. Past, Present, and Future Distribution
- 6. Management of Weedy Rice in DSR
- 7. Emerging Management Strategies
- 8. Future Research Needs
- 9. Conclusions
- Chapter Four. The Challenge of the Urine Patch for Managing Nitrogen in Grazed Pasture Systems
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Urine Patch in Grazed Pasture Systems
- 3. Nitrogen-Removal Processes in the Urine Patch
- 4. Scale Issues in Understanding the Effects of Urine Patches
- 5. Managing Urine Patch Nitrogen in the Farm System
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter Five. Biologically Regulated Nutrient Supply Systems: Compost and Arbuscular Mycorrhizas—A Review
- 1. Introduction and Scope of Review
- 2. AMs: A Brief Overview
- 3. Review—Methods
- 4. Compost Effects on the Formation of AM
- 5. Compost Effects on Propagules and Extraradical Growth of AMF
- 6. Interactive Effects of Compost and AMF on Plant Growth and Nutrition
- 7. Interactive Effects of Compost and AMF on Soil Properties
- 8. Conclusions and Future Directions
- Index
Description
Advances in Agronomy continues to be recognized as a leading reference and a first-rate source for the latest research in agronomy. As always, the subjects covered are varied and exemplary of the myriad of subject matter dealt with by this long-running serial.
Six volumes are published yearly which ensures that authors’ contributions are disseminated to the readership in a timely manner.
About the Serial Editors
Donald Sparks Serial Editor
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA