Advances in Agronomy, Volume 130
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One. Mineral–Organic Associations: Formation, Properties, and Relevance in Soil Environments
- 1. Properties of the Organic Phase
- 2. Basic Properties of Mineral Reaction Partners
- 3. Formation
- 4. Interactions between Microbiota and Minerals
- 5. The Role of MOAs in Soil Carbon Storage and Preservation
- 6. Analytical Methods
- 7. Conclusions and Outlook
- Chapter Two. The Use of Biostimulants for Enhancing Nutrient Uptake
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Humic Substances
- 3. Amino Acids
- 4. Seaweed Extract
- 5. Plant-Growth-Promoting Bacteria
- 6. Conclusions and Future Directions
- Chapter Three. Water-Yield Relations and Water Use Efficiency of Maize Under Nitrogen Fertigation for Semiarid Environments: Experiment and Synthesis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Materials and Methods
- 3. Results
- 4. Discussion
- 5. Conclusion
- Chapter Four. Gypsum Soils—Their Morphology, Classification, Function, and Landscapes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Distribution and Extent of Gypsum Soils
- 3. The CaSO4–H2O System
- 4. Primary Factors in Formation of Gypsum Soils
- 5. Gypsum Soil Landscapes
- 6. Gypsum Soil Properties
- 7. Morphology, Mineralogy, and Classification: Updates to Soil Taxonomy
- 8. How Gypsum Soils Function
- 9. Agricultural Management
- 10. Conclusions and Future Research Needs
- Chapter Five. Weeds of Direct-Seeded Rice in Asia: Problems and Opportunities
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Why Shift to Direct Seeding?
- 3. Problems
- 4. Opportunities
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter Six. Models, Developments, and Perspectives of Mutual Legume Intercropping
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Establishing Perennial Forage Legumes with Annual Legumes
- 3. Intercropping Annual Legumes with Each Other
- 4. Conclusions
- Authors Contribution
- INDEX
Description
Advances in Agronomy continues to be recognized as a leading reference and a first-rate source for the latest research in agronomy. Each volume contains an eclectic group of reviews by leading scientists throughout the world. Five volumes are published yearly which ensures that authors’ contributions are disseminated to the readership in a timely manner.
As always, the subjects covered are varied and exemplary of the myriad of subject matter dealt with by this long-running serial.
Key Features
- Timely and state-of-the-art reviews
- Distinguished, well recognized authors
- A venerable and iconic review series
- Timely publication of submitted reviews
Readership
Scientists and practitioners in academe, government, and industry and students in an array of fields including crop and soil sciences, agronomy, plant biology, and environmental sciences. The readership spans the globe.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 27th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128021378
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128023464
About the Serial Editors
Donald Sparks Serial Editor
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA