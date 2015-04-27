Advances in Agronomy, Volume 131
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One. Fusion of Soil and Remote Sensing Data to Model Soil Properties
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Technologies and Applications: Sensing of Soil- and Vegetation-Specific Properties
- 3. Fusion of Sensors for Soil Modeling
- 4. Promises and Perils to Model Soil Properties
- 5. Final Remarks
- Chapter Two. Climate-Change Effects on Soils: Accelerated Weathering, Soil Carbon, and Elemental Cycling
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Climate-Change Induced Accelerated Soil-Mineral Weathering and C Cycling
- 3. Climate-Change Induced SOM Transformation and Mineralization
- 4. Future Research Needs and Trends
- Chapter Three. Phosphorus Recovery and Reuse from Waste Streams
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Global Phosphorus Production
- 3. Role, Forms, and Sources of Phosphorus
- 4. Phosphorus in the Environment
- 5. Phosphorus Use Efficiency
- 6. Waste Stream Production
- 7. Recovery of Phosphorus from Waste Streams
- 8. Summary and Future Research Needs
- Chapter four. Weed Problems, Ecology, and Management Options in Conservation Agriculture: Issues and Perspectives
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Growth and Concerns in CA Worldwide
- 3. Weed Seed Ecology
- 4. Weed Community Ecology in CA
- 5. Weed Management in CA
- 6. Herbicide Resistance
- 7. Conclusions
- Chapter Five. Approaches to Translational Plant Science
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Methodology
- 3. Viability
- 4. Side Effects
- 5. Implementation
- 6. Alternatives
- 7. Approach
- 8. Conclusion
- Index
Description
Advances in Agronomy continues to be recognized as a leading reference and a first-rate source for the latest research in agronomy. Each volume contains an eclectic group of reviews by leading scientists throughout the world. Five volumes are published yearly which ensures that authors’ contributions are disseminated to the readership in a timely manner.
As always, the subjects covered are varied and exemplary of the myriad of subject matter dealt with by this long-running serial.
Key Features
- Timely and state-of-the-art reviews
- Distinguished, well recognized authors
- A venerable and iconic review series
- Timely publication of submitted reviews
Readership
scientists and practitioners in academe, government, and industry and students in an array of fields including crop and soil sciences, agronomy, plant biology, and environmental sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 27th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128023457
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128021361
About the Serial Editors
Donald Sparks Serial Editor
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA