Advances in Agronomy, Volume 127
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One. The Global Dispersion of Pathogenic Microorganisms by Dust Storms and Its Relevance to Agriculture
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Methodology
- 3. Global Scale Dust Storms, Microbial Pathogens And Agronomy
- Chapter Two. Nature of the Belowground Ecosystem and Its Development during Pedogenesis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Ecological Succession
- 3. Pedogenesis
- 4. Nature of Biotic Communities
- 5. Linkage between Below- and Aboveground Components of the Ecosystem
- 6. Development of the Soil Microbial Community
- 7. Development of the Soil Faunal Community
- 8. Conceptual Model
- 9. Implications for Revegetation Strategies
- Chapter Three. Agronomic and Physiological Responses to High Temperature, Drought, and Elevated CO2 Interactions in Cereals
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Overview of Responses to High Temperature, Drought, or [eCO2]
- 3. High Temperature and Drought Interaction
- 4. High Temperature and [eCO2] Interaction
- 5. Drought and [eCO2] Interaction
- 6. Breeding for Multiple Abiotic Stress Resilience
- 7. Future Outlook and Research Directions
- Chapter Four. Improving Water Productivity of Wheat-Based Cropping Systems in South Asia for Sustained Productivity
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Wheat-Based Cropping Systems
- 3. Water Resources of South Asia
- 4. WP: Concepts and Definitions
- 5. Scope for Improving WP
- 6. Efficient Management of IW
- 7. Water-Saving Technologies for Enhancing WP in Irrigated Agriculture
- 8. Strategies for Enhancing WP in Rainfed Agriculture
- 9. Breeding Crop Varieties for Higher WP
- 10. Conclusions and Future Strategies for Increasing WP
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 2nd July 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003220
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128001318
About the Serial Editors
Donald Sparks Serial Editor
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA