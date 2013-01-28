Advances in Agronomy, Volume 119
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One. Use of Synchrotron-Based Techniques to Elucidate Metal Uptake and Metabolism in Plants
1 Introduction
2 Presentation of the Techniques
3 Sample Preparation and Possible Artifacts
4 Results Obtained
5 Complementary Techniques
6 Conclusions and Perspectives
Chapter Two. Advances in Understanding Organic Nitrogen Chemistry in Soils Using State-of-the-art Analytical Techniques
1 Introduction
2 Overview of Analytical Methods
3 Occurrence and Ecological Function of Non-Cyclic and Cyclic Norg Compounds in Soil
4 Examples for Recent Multimethodological Studies of Soil Norg Chemistry
5 Conclusions and Outlook
Chapter Three. The Role of Nitrate in Human Health
1 Introduction
2 Impacts on Human Health
3 Risk–Benefit Analysis
4 Conclusions
Chapter Four. Cadmium Contamination and Its Risk Management in Rice Ecosystems
1 Introduction
2 Origin and Sources of Cadmium in Paddy Soils
3 Biogeochemistry of Cadmium in the Environment
4 Bioavailability and Toxicity of Cadmium
5 Risk Management of Cadmium in Rice Ecosystems
6 Summary and Future Research Needs
Chapter Five. Transport and Retention of Heavy Metal in Soils
1 Introduction
2 Transport
3 Retention Models
4 Competitive Retention Models
5 Summary
Chapter Six. Clean Coal Technology Combustion Products
1 Introduction
2 Physical and Chemical Properties of CCPs
3 Applications of CCPs
4 Risk Management of CCPs in the Environment
5 Conclusions and Research Priorities
Chapter Seven. An Assessment of the Variation of Manure Nitrogen Efficiency throughout Europe and an Appraisal of Means to Increase Manure-N Efficiency
1 Introduction
2 The Availability of Manure-N to Crops
3 Review of Recent Work Evaluating Methods to Increase Manure-N Availability/reduce Losses
4 Discussion
5 Conclusions
