Advances in Agronomy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124072473, 9780124077980

Advances in Agronomy, Volume 119

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Donald Sparks
eBook ISBN: 9780124077980
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124072473
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 2013
Page Count: 476
Table of Contents

Advisory Board

Contributors

Preface

Chapter One. Use of Synchrotron-Based Techniques to Elucidate Metal Uptake and Metabolism in Plants

1 Introduction

2 Presentation of the Techniques

3 Sample Preparation and Possible Artifacts

4 Results Obtained

5 Complementary Techniques

6 Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Chapter Two. Advances in Understanding Organic Nitrogen Chemistry in Soils Using State-of-the-art Analytical Techniques

1 Introduction

2 Overview of Analytical Methods

3 Occurrence and Ecological Function of Non-Cyclic and Cyclic Norg Compounds in Soil

4 Examples for Recent Multimethodological Studies of Soil Norg Chemistry

5 Conclusions and Outlook

References

Chapter Three. The Role of Nitrate in Human Health

1 Introduction

2 Impacts on Human Health

3 Risk–Benefit Analysis

4 Conclusions

References

Chapter Four. Cadmium Contamination and Its Risk Management in Rice Ecosystems

1 Introduction

2 Origin and Sources of Cadmium in Paddy Soils

3 Biogeochemistry of Cadmium in the Environment

4 Bioavailability and Toxicity of Cadmium

5 Risk Management of Cadmium in Rice Ecosystems

6 Summary and Future Research Needs

References

Chapter Five. Transport and Retention of Heavy Metal in Soils

1 Introduction

2 Transport

3 Retention Models

4 Competitive Retention Models

5 Summary

References

Chapter Six. Clean Coal Technology Combustion Products

1 Introduction

2 Physical and Chemical Properties of CCPs

3 Applications of CCPs

4 Risk Management of CCPs in the Environment

5 Conclusions and Research Priorities

References

Chapter Seven. An Assessment of the Variation of Manure Nitrogen Efficiency throughout Europe and an Appraisal of Means to Increase Manure-N Efficiency

1 Introduction

2 The Availability of Manure-N to Crops

3 Review of Recent Work Evaluating Methods to Increase Manure-N Availability/reduce Losses

4 Discussion

5 Conclusions

References

Index

Color Plate

Description

Advances in Agronomy continues to be recognized as a leading reference and a first-rate source for the latest research in agronomy. As always, the subjects covered are varied and exemplary of the myriad of subject matter dealt with by this long-running serial

Key Features

  • Maintains the highest impact factor among serial publications in agriculture
  • Presents timely reviews on important agronomy issues
  • Enjoys a long-standing reputation for excellence in the field

Readership

Professionals, researchers, students, and government involved in agronomy, crop & soil sciences, plant science, and environmental sciences

Details

No. of pages:
476
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124077980
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124072473

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Donald Sparks Serial Editor

Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.

He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA

