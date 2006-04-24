Advances in Agronomy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120008070, 9780080463278

Advances in Agronomy, Volume 89

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Donald Sparks
eBook ISBN: 9780080463278
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120008070
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th April 2006
Page Count: 360
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
16300.00
13855.00
200.86
170.73
135.00
114.75
220.00
187.00
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
182.00
154.70
125.00
106.25
205.00
174.25
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Advances in the Characterization of Phosphorus in Organic Wastes: Environmental and Agronomic Applications

- G. S. Toor, S. Hunger, J. D. Peak, J. T. Sims and D. L. Sparks

Wheat Genetics Resource Center: The First 25 Years

  • B. S. Gill, B. Friebe, W. J. Raupp, D. L. Wilson, T. S. Cox, R. G. Sears, G. L. Brown-Guedira, and A. K. Fritz

Cultivation of STEVIA (Stevia rebaudiana (Bert.) Bertoni): A Comprehensive Review

  • K. Ramesh, V. Singh and N. W. Megeji

Assessing Soil Fertility Decline in the Tropics Using Soil Chemical Data

  • A. E. Hartemink

Nematode Interactions in Nature: Models for Sustainable Control of Nemataode Pests of Crop Plants?

  • W. H. van der Putten, R. Cook, S. Costa, K. G. Davies, M. Fargette, H. Freitas, W. H. G. Hol, B. R. Kerry, N. Maher, T. Mateille, M. Moens, E. de la Pena, A. Piskiewicz, A. Raeymaekers, S. Rodriguez-Echeverria, and A. W. G. van der Wurff

Algorithms Determining Ammonia Emission From Buildings Housing Cattle and Pigs and From Manure Stores

  • S. G. Sommer, G. Q. Zhang, A. Bannink, D. Chadwick, T. Misselbrook, R. Harrison, N. J. Hutchings, H. Menzi, G. J. Monteny, J. Q. Ni, O. A. Oenema, and J. Webb

Description

Advances in Agronomy continues to be recognized as a leading reference and a first-rate source for the latest research in agronomy. As always, the subjects covered are varied and exemplary of the myraid of subject matter dealt with by this long-running serial.

Volume 89 contains six comprehensive and timely reviews. Chapter 1 presents a thorough coverage of wet chemistry and state-of-the art molecular scale techniques, such as x-ray absorption fine structure (XAFS) and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopies, that can be used to characterize phosphorus in organic wastes. Chapter 2 discusses the Wheat Genetics Resource Center that has served the scientific community for 25 years. These resources have been useful to scientists in 45 countries and 39 of the states in the U.S. Chapter 3 covers various aspects of the biology and management of Stevia, a sweet herb of Paraguay. Chapter 4 is a timely review of aspects of soil fertility decline in the tropics as assessed by soil chemical measurements. Chapter 5 covers nematode interactions and assessment of models for their control on crop plants. Chapter 6 presents data and algorithms on ammonia emission form animal operations, a current area of much interest in the area of environmental quality.

Key Features

  • Over 40 figures and 32 tables
  • Presents a review of the present and future status of soil science
  • Offers an analysis of biodiversity in agronomy

Readership

Professionals studying agronomy, soil, plant-water relations, and environmentalists

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080463278
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120008070

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Donald Sparks Serial Editor

Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.

He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.