Advances in Agronomy, Volume 89
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Advances in the Characterization of Phosphorus in Organic Wastes: Environmental and Agronomic Applications- G. S. Toor, S. Hunger, J. D. Peak, J. T. Sims and D. L. Sparks
Wheat Genetics Resource Center: The First 25 Years
- B. S. Gill, B. Friebe, W. J. Raupp, D. L. Wilson, T. S. Cox, R. G. Sears, G. L. Brown-Guedira, and A. K. Fritz
Cultivation of STEVIA (Stevia rebaudiana (Bert.) Bertoni): A Comprehensive Review
- K. Ramesh, V. Singh and N. W. Megeji
Assessing Soil Fertility Decline in the Tropics Using Soil Chemical Data
- A. E. Hartemink
Nematode Interactions in Nature: Models for Sustainable Control of Nemataode Pests of Crop Plants?
- W. H. van der Putten, R. Cook, S. Costa, K. G. Davies, M. Fargette, H. Freitas, W. H. G. Hol, B. R. Kerry, N. Maher, T. Mateille, M. Moens, E. de la Pena, A. Piskiewicz, A. Raeymaekers, S. Rodriguez-Echeverria, and A. W. G. van der Wurff
Algorithms Determining Ammonia Emission From Buildings Housing Cattle and Pigs and From Manure Stores
- S. G. Sommer, G. Q. Zhang, A. Bannink, D. Chadwick, T. Misselbrook, R. Harrison, N. J. Hutchings, H. Menzi, G. J. Monteny, J. Q. Ni, O. A. Oenema, and J. Webb
Description
Advances in Agronomy continues to be recognized as a leading reference and a first-rate source for the latest research in agronomy. As always, the subjects covered are varied and exemplary of the myraid of subject matter dealt with by this long-running serial.
Volume 89 contains six comprehensive and timely reviews. Chapter 1 presents a thorough coverage of wet chemistry and state-of-the art molecular scale techniques, such as x-ray absorption fine structure (XAFS) and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopies, that can be used to characterize phosphorus in organic wastes. Chapter 2 discusses the Wheat Genetics Resource Center that has served the scientific community for 25 years. These resources have been useful to scientists in 45 countries and 39 of the states in the U.S. Chapter 3 covers various aspects of the biology and management of Stevia, a sweet herb of Paraguay. Chapter 4 is a timely review of aspects of soil fertility decline in the tropics as assessed by soil chemical measurements. Chapter 5 covers nematode interactions and assessment of models for their control on crop plants. Chapter 6 presents data and algorithms on ammonia emission form animal operations, a current area of much interest in the area of environmental quality.
Key Features
- Over 40 figures and 32 tables
- Presents a review of the present and future status of soil science
- Offers an analysis of biodiversity in agronomy
Readership
Professionals studying agronomy, soil, plant-water relations, and environmentalists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 24th April 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463278
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120008070
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Donald Sparks Serial Editor
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA