Advances in Agronomy, Volume 87
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Antibiotics Use in Agriculture and Their Impact on the Terrestrial Environment (K. Kumar, S. C. Gupta, Y. Chardler, and A. K. Singh)
- The Sustainability of Irrigation (D. Hillel and P. Vlek)
- Efficiency of Fertilizer Nitrogen in Cereal Production: Retrospects and Prospects (J. K. Ladha, H. Pathak, T. J. Krupnik, J. Six and C. van Kessel)
- Wide Compatibility Systems and its Exploitation for Yield Enhancement in Rice (E. A. Siddiq and S. Singh)
- Seed Filling in Grain Legumes (Pulses) Under Water Deficits with Emphasis on Chickpea (Cicer arietinum L.) (N. C. Turner, S. L. Davies, J. A. Plummer and K. H. M. Siddique)
Description
Volume 87 contains five excellent reviews dealing with environmental sustainability/quality and plant improvement that will be of great interest to plant and soil scientists as well as professional in related fields.
Topics discussed in this volume include: Factors affecting antibiotic persistence in the terrestrial environment, antibiotic resistant bacteria and human health concerns, soil amendments and amelioration, human aspects of irrigation management, nitrogen use efficiency in cereal-based agricultural systems on a worldwide basis, and much more.
- Includes over 35 figures and 50 tables with the most advanced data
- Offers 5 full detailed chapters dedicated to the most up-to-date issues and discoveries in agronomy science
- Maintains the highest impact factor among serial publications in Agriculture
- Presents an analysis of the efficiency of fertilizer nitrogen in cereal production
Readership
Professionals, researchers, and students involved in agronomy, crop & soil sciences, plant science, and environmental sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 4th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080915395
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120007851
About the Serial Editors
Donald Sparks Serial Editor
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA