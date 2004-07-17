Advances in Agronomy, Volume 83
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Effects of Fumigants on Non-Target Organisms in Soils A. M. Ibekwe
Sorghum Improvement – Integrating Traditional and New Technology to Produce Improved Genotypes W. L. Rooney
Critical Review of the Science and Options for Reducing Cadmium in Tobacco (nicotiana tabacum L.) and other plants N. Lugon-Moulin, M. Zhang, F. Gadani, L. Rossi, D. Koller, M. Krauss and G. J. Wagner
Impact of Grazing Animals on N2 Fixation in Legume-Based Pastures and Management Options for Improvement J. C. Menneer, S. Ledgard, C. McLay, and W. Silvester
Seed Fill Duration and Yield of Grain Crops D. B. Egli
Advances in Agronomy continues to be recognized as a leading reference and a first-rate source of the latest research in agronomy. Major reviews deal with the current topics of interest to agronomists, as well as crop and soil scientists. As always, the subjects covered are varied and exemplary of the myriad subject matter dealt with by this long-running serial. Editor Donald Sparks, former president of the Soil Science Society of America and current president of the International Union of Soil Science, is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair of Plant and Soil Sciences at The University of Delaware.
Volume 83 contains five excellent reviews that discuss topics critical to agricultural and environmental sustainability.
Professionals, researchers, and students involved in agronomy, crop & soil sciences, plant science, and environmental sciences
- 302
- English
- © Academic Press 2004
- 17th July 2004
- Academic Press
- 9780080524351
- 9780120007813
Donald Sparks Serial Editor
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA