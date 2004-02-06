Advances in Agronomy, Volume 82
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Intermolecular Forces at the Interface of Biological and Mineralogical Particles -T. A. Kendall and S. K. Lower
2. Rice Functional Genomics: Large-Scale Gene Discovery and Applications to Crop Improvement -H. Leung and G. An
3. The Nature, Properties and Management of Volcanic Soils -R. A. Dahlgren, M. Saigusa and F. C. Ugolini
4. Microarray Technology and Applications in Environmental Microbiology -J. Zhou and D. K. Thompson
5. The Agronomy and Economy of Black Pepper (Piper nigrum L.) – The “King of Spices” -K. P. Prabhakaran Nair
6. Soil Mineral-Organic Matter-Microorganism Interactions: Fundamentals and Impacts -P. M. Huang
7. Low External Input Technologies for Livelihood Improvement in Subsistence Agriculture -A. Graves, R. Matthews and K. Waldie
Description
Advances in Agronomy continues to be recognized as a leading reference and a first-rate source of the latest research in agronomy. Major reviews deal with the current topics of interest to agronomists, as well as crop and soil scientists. As always, the subjects covered are varied and exemplary of the myriad subject matter dealt with by this long-running serial. Editor Donald Sparks, former president of the Soil Science Society of America and current president of the International Union of Soil Science, is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair of Plant and Soil Sciences at The University of Delaware.
Volume 82 contains eight state-of-the-art reviews on topics of interest in the plant and soil sciences. Three of the reviews present cutting-edge molecular scale techniques and approaches that directly impact food production, crop improvement, and environmental quality and sustainability.
Readership
Professionals, researchers, and students involved in agronomy, crop and soil sciences, plant science, and environmental sciences
Details
No. of pages: 652
- 652
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 6th February 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080524306
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120007806
About the Serial Editors
Donald Sparks Serial Editor
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA