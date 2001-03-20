Advances in Agronomy, Volume 72
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface. Impact of Soil Erosion on Crop Yields in North America, C. den Biggelaar, R. Lal, K. Wiebe, and V. Breneman. Bioremediation of Petroleum Hydrocarbons in Soil, J.P. Salanitro. Genetics of Flowering Time in Chickpea and Its Bearing on Productivity in Semiarid Environments, J. Kumar and S. Abbo. Environment-Sensitive Genic Male Sterility (EGMS) in Crops, S.S. Virmani and M. Ilyas-Ahmed. Index.
Description
Volume 72 contains four outstanding reviews detailing advances in the plant and environmental soil sciences. Chapter 1 deals with a timely and significant topic in North America and indeed in the world. This review provides background information, data sources and analyses, and implications for research and policy. Chapter 2 is a treatise on cutting-edge developments in bioremediation of petroleum-contaminated soils. Chapter 3 deals with the genetics of flowering time in the chickpea and its effect on productivity in semi-arid environments. Chapter 4 covers environment-sensitive genetic male sterility (EGMS) in crops.
Readership
Professionals and students in the field of agronomy and plant, soil, and environmental sciences.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 20th March 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080543994
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120007721
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Donald Sparks Serial Volume Editor
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA