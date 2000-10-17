Advances in Agronomy, Volume 70
Table of Contents
R. Cesar Izaurralde, Norman J. Rosenberg, and Rattan Lal, Mitigation of Climatic Change by Soil Carbon Sequestration: Issues of Science, Monitoring and Degrading Lands.
Robin D. Graham, Ross M. Welch, and Howard E. Bouis, Addressing Micronutrient Malnutrition Through Enhancing the Nutritional Quality of Staple Foods: Principles, Perspectives, and Knowledge Gaps.
Dean A. Martens, Nitrogen Cycling Under Different Soil Management Systems.
Milkja S. Aulakh, Reiner Wasserman, and Heinz Rennenberg, Methan Emissions from Rice Fields - Quantification, Mechanisms, Role of Management, and Mitigation Options.
E.A. Stockdale, N.H. Lampkin, M. Hovi, R. Keatinge, E.K.M. Lennartsson, D.W. Macdonald, S. Padel, F.H. Tattersall, M.S. Wolfe, and C.A. Watson, Agronomic and Environmental Implications of Organic Farming Systems.
Craig D. Phelps and L.Y. Young, Biodegradation of BTEX Under Anaerobic Conditions: A Review.
Description
Volume 70 contains six excellent treatises dealing with two of the leitmotifs in the plant and soil sciences - environmental quality and crop improvement. Chapter 1 is a comprehensive treatment of the role of carbon sequestration in affecting climate change. Issues of science, monitoring, and degraded lands are fully discussed. Chapter 2 deals with ways to improve the nutritional quality of foods to alleviate a major human nutrition problem, micronutrient malnutrition. Nitrogen cycling under different soil management is the topic of Chapter 3, including aspects of carbon/nitrogen interactions. Chapter 4 provides thorough coverage on methane emissions from rice fields, including aspects of quantification, mechanisms, role of management, and mitigation options. Agronomic and environmental implications of organic farming systems, including an historical and current perspective, development of governmental policies, characteristics of organic farming systems, and effects on the environment, are discussed in Chapter 5. Chapter 6 addresses the state-of-the-art of biodegradation of BTEX under anaerobic conditions.
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA